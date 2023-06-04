Fight tomato pests: remedies against vermin!

Tomatoes are one of the most popular spring plants, but unfortunately they also attract a lot of pesky insects and other pests. If you’re prepared and know what signs to look for, you can stop these unwanted guests before they do too much damage. The most important factor in effective pest control is early detection. Take a look at the 5 most important pests that cause damage to tomatoes – we’ll tell you how to fight the tomato pests! You only need natural resources and no chemicals.

Identify and get rid of pests on tomatoes – aphids

Tomatoes are not immune to these microorganisms, which are known to affect a wide variety of plants. Aphids, which can be yellow, green, or brownish-grey, are sucking insects. The leaves on your tomato plants will yellow and weaken as the pests suck the sap from the plant. These pests congregate in clusters under the leaves and along the stems—actually, they can be found anywhere. Aphids are a major attraction for ants. If you’re not careful, you could end up dealing with two different types of pests at the same time.

Aphids are soft-bodied insects, and while that makes them easier for pest control to control, it also means that they breed so quickly that you should probably spray your plants more than once. You just can’t catch all pests on the first try. You can spray a more powerful stream of water to get rid of the bugs. Introducing predatory insects (ladybirds and lacewings) as a natural form of pest control is a very successful strategy.

Fight Tomato Pests – Spider Mites

Spider mites are microscopic pests with a brownish-red appearance that feed on the leaves of tomato plants, causing the leaves to discolour, wilt and stun their development. They’re difficult to see with the naked eye, but you can do a test to see if they’re present or not if you notice a white, blotchy discoloration on the top of your tomato leaves. Place a piece of white paper under the leaves of the plant. Tap the leaves lightly on the table and watch the white paper to see if brownish-red spots are now moving across the paper.

These pests can be repelled and deterred by spraying them with a jet of water from a hose at frequent intervals several times a week. Spider mites especially like warm, dry weather and plants that are under a lot of stress, so keep that in mind as well. It’s important to provide your tomato plants with adequate nutrients and water to keep them healthy and free from spider mite infestations.

Getting rid of green caterpillars on tomato plants

Because these noxious caterpillars are long enough, getting rid of them seems easy by simply plucking them out one at a time. And that’s how it can be sometimes. The problem is that their light green color makes them good at hiding, and the nymphal and larval stages of the insect are much smaller and more inconspicuous than the adult species.

If it’s only a handful, picking them one at a time is an effective strategy.

Whiteflies on tomato plants

Whiteflies are very small insects closely related to aphids. They can be found in virtually any environment and often feed on the underside of plant leaves. Whitefly is a common pest on tomatoes, especially when they are grown in enclosed spaces such as greenhouses or indoors.

Both the nymphs and adults damage plants by depriving them of moisture, resulting in reduced yields, slower development and yellowing of leaves. Whiteflies are known to transmit disease and make plants more susceptible to a number of other problems. Therefore, it is important to get rid of an infestation as quickly as possible, before the effects become unbearable.

Combat tomato pests – black fly (thrips)

Known as thrips, the tiny, flying insects are capable of causing significant damage before the pests are even noticed. First, these blackflies can damage seedlings before they have developed the ability to withstand the harsh conditions as they feed on immature flower buds, developing stems and new leaves. This can cause a young plant to lose vigor and stagnate in its development.

Targeting crops that attract predatory mites, ladybugs and assassin bugs is one of the most effective ways to combat an existing thrips infestation. There are many wonderful plants including yarrow, mullein, coriander and dill.

The most important control means and measures