Popular series is eliminated from Prime Video

Popular series is eliminated from Prime Video

If you still want to see all 89 episodes of this popular series on Amazon Prime Video, you have to hurry now. Because in less than 30 days all seasons of “Vikings” will be removed from the flat rate.

the canadian-irish, historical drama series “Vikings” ran between 2013 and 2020 and won many fans. But if you don’t know the series yet, you don’t have much time for it on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon will lose “Vikings” in the coming days

“Vikings” appears fresh on the ominous “Left from Prime in less than 30 days” list. Amazon does not give an exact date. But with that it is clear that the series still disappears during June. So if you still want to see all the episodes, you would have to start immediately and not take long breaks. After all, each episode runs between 43 and 52 minutes (watch it on Amazon Prime Video).

The trailer for the series:

Vikings (Serie) – Trailer

And what is it about? In a nutshell: the series combines historical events from the Viking Age with fictional elements. The viewers liked this very much. On the IMDb, it is enough for an outstanding rating of 8.5 out of a maximum of 10 points. Even clearer the verdict at Roten Tomatoes – 93 percent of professionals give the thumbs upwith the viewers it is 88 percent.

Meanwhile exists with “Vikings: Valhalla” already has its own offshoot series. It takes place about 100 years after the events of Vikings. However, you can only see it exclusively on Netflix. There are already two seasons, the third and probably final season is expected for 2024 (watch on Netflix).

Alternatively you can watch it on Netflix

Speaking of Netflix: All 6 seasons of “Vikings” can currently be seen there as well. It is unclear whether this will remain the case or whether Netflix will have to give up the series at some point. Should this not happen, so have Another alternative for Amazon Prime members with a Netflix account in hindsight (watch on Netflix).

In any case, the series is worthwhile and “Vikings”, although no longer up to date, could still win new fans. Provided that the episodes can still be accessed on a streaming service in the future.

