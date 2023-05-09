Filler: how long does the touch-up last? It also depends on you

A bulky nose, slightly pronounced cheekbones or, again, wrinkles on the forehead that we just can’t stop seeing. The reasons that point to a aesthetic retouching they are innumerable. There is no need for surgery, there are alternative ways to look younger or more beautiful. The filler it is one of solutions faster and less invasive but obviously not eternal. As make the anti-aging effect last longer? We too can do our part.

In which areas can a filler be performed?

The fillers, from English to fill i.e. fill, are medical devices that come injected with a little one syringe in the face. They can affect and remodel:

lips;

the forehead;

the cheekbones;

the nose.

It is used to restore lost volumes and erase the signs of aging

Lo scope is to restore lost volumes and cancel i signs of the tempo. For this reason, they are one of the best known and most requested types of aesthetic medical treatments. Beyond personal requests, it is usually the doctor who recommends the best choice based on the needs and the particularities individual characteristics.

Is the filler a safe aesthetic treatment?

The substances used, usually hyaluronic acid, carboxymethyl cellulose, agarose gel and so on, are highly controlled and safe. In the case of fillers of hyaluronic acid, for example, the gel is formed by the molecules of this substance linked together by protein structures, which ensure that the shape is maintained. In some cases there is the addition of additional natural substances that protect the filler from hyaluronidinase (the enzymes that remove the product) and which allow a longer life of the system. We must not forget that hyaluronic acid is naturally present in our body and that, therefore, it is continuously produced and metabolized like any other component.

How long does a filler last

It’s about a procedure which is carried out in clinic in about 20-30 minutes. A disinfection of the skin to be treated is performed and then the filler is injected. L’effect of filling is immediate but it takes a few days to see the final result it has a duration of 3-6 months as the acid is progressively reabsorbed. The new generation ones can last up to 15 months. But a lot depends on our lifestyles.

The lifestyles that help make it last longer

As for the duration of the filler, we too can do our part. It is possible to intervene with gods lifestyle changes and with some additions appropriate. First we need to avoid a series of stressors that trigger the production of free radicals and micro-inflammations. These are:

unbalanced nutrition;

smoke;

drug abuse;

conflicting psychic situations;

lack of sleep;

micro nutritional deficits;

unbalanced sporting activity.

Follow the Mediterranean diet

Good habits continue at the table: it is advisable to follow a varied diet, keeping an eye on weight. The so-called diet mediterranean that’s fine, as long as you remember that those who practiced it in the past were forced to be frugal and, moreover, did a lot sport all day. So, if you don’t balance your income with calorie consumption, checking only the quality of the food will equally cause damage.

Hydrate enough and put on sunscreen

Another important thing: drink lots of water to make the kidneys work well, splendid purifying organs with which we are endowed. In this way the skin remains hydrated and more elastic. Without forgetting the daily application of sunscreen: UVA rays, those that penetrate to the dermis, are mainly responsible for skin aging.

Vitamin B supplements

Due to work commitments it may not be easy to always maintain a normal diet. In these cases, under medical advice, obviously quality natural supplements can be taken, which allow a rebalancing. We have numerous arrows for our bow: certainly the B vitaminsbut also theborage oil, rich in gamma linoleic acid (Omega 6). There are many scientific studies that report its interest in improving the quality of the skin. Let’s not forget it zincgreen tea extract and vitamin C to fight oxidative stress.

Glasses, sports and massages: what to watch out for

After the treatment, avoid putting too much pressure on the areas where the filler was injected. For this it is necessary avoid pressure on the face too energetic e eyeglasses which rest heavily on the nose if a touch-up has been performed. Beware too to strenuous exercise or exposure to high temperatures (such as in a sauna or steam room) which can make swelling or bruising worse.

The areas where the filler naturally lasts longer

Beyond our behaviors there are areas where the filler physiologically lasts longer. On the noseused as a rhino-filler, to correct any defects or on the cheekbones it keeps for a long time, dermatologist experts warn. In the labial areaon the other hand, is consumed quickly, mainly due to mimicry.

