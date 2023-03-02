Home Health FILTER YOUR LIFE® – EXCLUSIVELY FOR YOUR PHARMACY – AT APO DIREKT / Help with pollen allergies in spring
FILTER YOUR LIFE® – EXCLUSIVELY FOR YOUR PHARMACY – AT APO DIREKT / Help with pollen allergies in spring

Neuss – Spring is just around the corner and with it the pollen season is intensifying. Spring is therefore a challenging time for people with allergies. With a few small tools, however, the allergy season can be overcome better.

Nasal filters are an innovative option for people with allergies who want to protect themselves from pollen. At the same time, the filters can also be used for allergies to animal hair, mites and house dust. The patented nasal filters from filter your life® offer preventive protection against pollen and other harmful substances in the air.

The special membrane of the nasal filter consists of a small, hypoallergenic and skin-friendly adhesive tape. The filters are glued to the nostrils from the outside, are breathable, discreet and allow up to 98% of the air inhaled through the nose to pass. The filters your life® Nose filters can filter up to 99% of allergenic particles such as pollen and other pollutants such as bacteria or viruses from the air.

The nasal filters are available in 3 different sizes and in practical 1-week sets. filter your life® You can get nasal filters for allergy sufferers from your wholesaler or from APO Direct.

