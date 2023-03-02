In November last year the time had come: Paul Hollywood – known as a jury member of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ – released his new baking book Bak! out in the Netherlands. The British counterpart of our favorite program ‘Heel Holland Bakt’ is immensely popular and Paul Hollywood brings a lot (!) of experience as a jury member of the British version. This book is suitable for the starting home baker, but also for the baker who wants a little more challenge. We were allowed to try out the book and can share a recipe with you!

Bin! from Paul Hollywood

A baking book full of classics

In the book Bake! writes Hollywood that as far as he’s concerned, baking is about sharing. It is a privilege to make people happy with his baked goods. This book bundles the classics of Hollywood and it shows. From delicious brownies (you can find the recipe below) to a beautiful carrot cake and from focaccia to a pizza quattro formaggi. Classics that you may have always wanted to put on the table and of which you are sure that the recipe is right. Hollywood has tried and improved its recipes endlessly. Each chapter is introduced by an explanation of the general techniques and that makes it so easy. For example, the chapter on bread clearly explains which steps you need to take to put the most delicious bread on the table. The recipes also come with an extensive and clear description, so you don’t easily go wrong.

Fan of sweet, or rather savory? Something for everyone

Bin! is divided into different chapters: pies and cakes, biscuits and cookies, bread and flatbreads (did you know that bread is a Hollywood specialty?), pizzas and donuts, pies, pies and viennoiserie & desserts. What is striking is that there is also enough savory in the book, ideal if you are going to have a drink with friends or family for an evening. Although sweet dishes predominate, you can also find sausage rolls, breadsticks with olives and manchego and, for example, pie with Thai chicken. Let the guests come, because when you open this book you want nothing more than to share!

Recipe: chocolate brownies

Bak! Paul Hollywood – chocoladebrownies

Chocolate brownies always do well at parties and celebrations. Whether you treat at work or

For 12 to 15 pieces

Ingredients for the chocolate brownies

225 grams of dark chocolate (35-45% cocoa), bar broken into pieces

225 grams of butter, cut into pieces

3 large eggs

225 grams of granulated sugar

75 grams of self-raising flour

½ tsp fine salt

100 gram pure chocoladedruppels

100 grams of milk chocolate drops

1 tl vanille-extract

1 the cacaonibs

Method of preparation

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Line a 29 x 22 cm brownie tin with parchment paper. Melt the chocolate and butter in a heatproof bowl over a pan of simmering water. Make sure the bottom of the bowl does not touch the water. Stir the chocolate and butter until smooth, set the bowl aside and allow the chocolate-butter mixture to cool.

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the eggs and sugar until light and thick. Add the melted chocolate-butter mixture and fold in until well blended. Fold the self-raising flour, salt, dark and milk chocolate drops and vanilla extract into the batter.

Pour the batter into the lined brownie tin and sprinkle with the cacao nibs. Bake the brownies for 25 to 30 minutes until a cracked crust forms on top. Check if the brownies are ready by inserting a skewer in the middle. When you take the skewer out, there should be a little bit of batter sticking to it.

Let the brownies cool in the tin and then cut them into pieces. Store the brownies in an airtight container or tin.

Bak! | Paul Hollywood | 27,50 euro

