Italian families are always looking for bonuses and as we know it is precisely families with dependent children who always need new help.

In fact, families with dependent children have a lot of expenses to support their children but just since she arrived inflation the problems have increased.

In fact, with the arrival of inflation, bills have become more and more expensive but even food from the supermarket costs more and more and therefore when you have children at the expense of keeping up with the various expenses becomes really difficult.

The new special bonus

That’s why a bonus that deals with health but focuses on students is definitely one of those aids that prove to be particularly valuable when having children. This is certainly a special and innovative bonus but Italian families really need it. In fact, a very strong split has been created between very few rich and very many poor in our country e millions of families are now literally unable to move forward. This is why social aid is increasingly fundamental and this is why anger and social tension are growing. This discount is very interesting because it concerns the many services provided by the spas.

An attractive discount for students

In fact, spas and spas all over Italy are fielding 20% discounts without ISEE for university students.

It is a trend that has now spread very widely and above all QC term is putting in place a bonus that allows all university students to have a 20% discount. So if this chain of spas and spas is offering a 20% discount to all university students it must be said how many spas and spas throughout Italy are making offers of this kind.

Helps not to be missed

Surely for the Spas it is a way of attracting a new clientele but for university students it is also the way to lighten an expense that can be very useful for one’s health and well-being. So this offer of QC Terme is certainly very interesting but we must not underestimate those put in place by other companies of this kind.