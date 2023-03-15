Home Health How corporations secure their business with harmful products – Health
Health

How corporations secure their business with harmful products – Health

by admin
How corporations secure their business with harmful products – Health

Cigarettes as “torches of freedom” and commissioned studies that find out exactly what the company wants: How corporations secure their business with harmful products through clever marketing.

Von

Berit Uhlmann

Public health researchers are increasingly calling for greater recognition of the power of commercial corporations as a public health threat. It is not just about individual unhealthy products, but also about the strategies, tactics and narratives with which the manufacturers want to ensure their influence on customers and decision-makers. Three examples

See also  Covid today, the Emilia Romagna bulletin of 23 June 2022. Infections and deaths

You may also like

Online to the doctor: How well do video...

EKU ELEKTRONIK GMBH – NO-THERAPY DEVICE NO-A (CARDINO,...

Understand the highs and lows of the psyche...

Coppiello Giovanni srl – Sfilaccio of horse 100...

Health insurance doctor, here’s how much he earns...

The electronic patient file in 2024

Napoli-Eintracht, guerilla in the center: violent clashes between...

Stabilization process extraordinary competition for emergency doctor in...

Costs are increasing, the project for the new...

Alternative Medicine: Why Osteopathy Doesn’t Keep What It...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy