Cigarettes as “torches of freedom” and commissioned studies that find out exactly what the company wants: How corporations secure their business with harmful products through clever marketing.

Von

Berit Uhlmann

Public health researchers are increasingly calling for greater recognition of the power of commercial corporations as a public health threat. It is not just about individual unhealthy products, but also about the strategies, tactics and narratives with which the manufacturers want to ensure their influence on customers and decision-makers. Three examples