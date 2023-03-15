When Lucas Melano debuted in 2011 at belgrano, promised a lot with his speed and dynamics for the attack. Upon the closure of its first stage, it was already the focus of various criticisms and ended up going to Lanús, which bought it for close to two million dollars.

At Garnet he was champion of the Copa Sudamericana and went to the MLS in 2015. From there, his career went through several ups and downs that never let it explode for good. Today he enjoys another reality in Sarmiento de Junín, to which he arrived at the hands of Israel Damonte.

“Lucas was my partner in Estudiantes and I saw him do good things. He came without playing but I know he has something to give, at a good age. Many times the coaches have to see that the players give their best ”, said the DT after the arrival of the player.

Melano was at Universidad Católica, where he barely played 8 games in the first half of 2022. He suffered several injuries and did not leave a pleasant memory at the club. He was then advertised at Newell’s as a reinforcement.

According to information from Rosario’s Zapping Sport program, the attacker arrived at the red and black box with a physical problem that he had been carrying from Chile. This is why he finally had to undergo surgery and did not play for a minute.

With another conflict on the horizon, Damonte decided to give him the opportunity to join the Junín team and Hernando’s Cordovan responded quickly. After missing the first two dates, he made his debut on February 11 against Colón, entering the complement. He did not enter against San Lorenzo, but his takeoff occurred on February 25 against Estudiantes, precisely his exclusion.

There he scored a goal again after more than a year and managed to tie the game. “A lot of things happened, it was six months in which I had a bad time, Isra (Damonte) gave me the opportunity and today being able to score is a great joy,” he said after the game.

Before Rosario Central He also had to come on from the bench and not only scored, but also gave an assist in the 4-1 victory. His first game as a starter was last date against Racing, where he played 53 minutes.

The bad for the Green team was in the Argentine Cup, where they were eliminated on penalties against Chaco For Ever and Melano had to miss the last penalty.

“Melano arrived at the club injured and after the game with Estudiantes he was content and happy. The same Donatti. We have to help them and they are going to help us. We want them to give the best version of him ”, Damonte said about the two important reinforcements that he managed to close on the market, along with Juan Manuel Insaurralde.

Melano spent most of his career with the Portland Timbers of MLS, where he scored 6 goals and provided 13 assists. He went on loan several times, to Estudiantes de La Plata, Atlético Tucumán and San Lorenzo, where his performance declined. He had a return to Belgrano in 2017 to make a pair with Matías Suárez. However, despite having continuity, he was only able to provide one assist in four months.

As for his quick impact on Sarmiento, he generated three goals coming from the substitute bench and is the only one in the Professional League to have those numbers.

