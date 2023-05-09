Firm facial cleansing: Sustainable trend for all skin types

Whether shampoo or conditioner, shower gel or facial cleanser: Solid soaps are conquering the market. Because in contrast to their counterparts with liquid content, they do not need any plastic packaging – and are still significantly more economical.

It sounds almost too good to be true: solid soaps are more environmentally friendly, more sustainable and last longer than liquid ones. They are in no way inferior to conventional products, as they contain the same care ingredients – except for water, which is removed from them so that they retain their firm shape. Which in turn means they don’t need the preservatives that liquid soaps contain when they’re made to artificially extend their natural shelf life. And yet the change (especially to a fixed facial cleansing) should be treated with caution. Read the following to find out why.

Tips for switching to solid facial cleansing



As with conventional products, not every solid soap for facial cleansing is automatically suitable for every skin type. Above all, people who tend to have dry skin must reckon with the fact that their skin will initially need to get used to the change – and that it may feel a little tight. However, that should wear off over time. Provided you use a solid facial cleanser for dry skin. Instead, incline imperfections (pimples and blackheads), have a particularly greasy or Sensitive High, you should better use a soap that is tailored to your needs (i.e. the individual skin type). In the following we present different products to you in more detail.

Solid facial cleansing in comparison



1. Foamie for normal and combination skin

The solid facial cleansing of Foamie is suitable for normal and combination skin (there is also one for dry skin). The foam contains activated charcoal and tea tree oil to help reduce imperfections. According to the manufacturer, the formula is soap-free, i.e. the ingredients are so mild that they do not dry out the skin. In addition, the facial cleansing is free of mineral oils and parabens.

2. NAE Naturale for all skin types

Of course, there are also solid facial cleansers from certified natural cosmetics: brands like NAE Natural Antica Erboristeria offer purely herbal soaps that are suitable for all skin types. All ingredients are vegan and come from organic farming – you won’t find any plastic particles here.

3. Lamazuna for dry and sensitive skin

The solid facial cleansing with hibiscus from Lamazuna is designed to provide your skin with sufficient moisture without leaving an oily film on the face. The product is vegan and suitable for dry and sensitive skin types. The brand also offers a solid facial cleanser for normal skin or mixed skin. The packaging is 100 percent plastic-free.

Tips for correct application



One solid facial cleansing use it in the same way as conventional products: take the bar of soap in your hand, moisten it with water and lather it between your clean hands. Then put the foam on your face, massage it gently into the skin (but please avoid the eyes and mouth areas) and rinse it off again after a short exposure time. Use the cleanser twice a day at most: once in the morning and once in the evening, so that your skin can rest in peace.

The pros and cons



As mentioned at the beginning, a solid facial cleanser has many advantages over conventional products – but also some disadvantages:

Advantages:

sustainable packaging

handy format

light dosage

long durability

Disadvantages:

not exactly cheap

getting used to

The bottom line is that you get more for your money – and at the same time do something good for the environment when you buy one solid facial cleansing set.

You might also be interested in:



This article contains so-called affiliate links. Further information are available here.