First case of Lyme disease in Sannio, treatment at Fatebenefratelli – Medicina

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 27 – Lyme disease in a four and a half year old girl was diagnosed in the pediatrics of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Fatebenefratelli Hospital in Benevento; it is, they report from the hospital, the first case that occurred in Sannio. At the moment it seems that very few cases have been reported in Campania, almost all contracted in other regions or outside the country by residents of the region. The four-and-a-half-year-old girl from Guardia Sanframondi had been stung by a tick about 20 days before being admitted. The parasite, which presumably had been on the skin for a few days, was removed in the PSAUT of Cerreto Sannita, with the consequent prescription of antibiotic therapy “with macrolides” for seven days.



Subsequently a “migrant erythema” initially treated with cortisone appeared on the little girl’s face. On June 1, the little girl was examined by the doctors of the emergency room of the Fatebenefratelli of Benevento after having shown difficulty walking and severe pain in the limbs, back and abdomen.



Hospitalized in the Pediatrics department of the health facility, the doctors suspected “Lyme” disease in the light of the anamnestic story and the clinical data found. Suspicion turned into certainty when the laboratory confirmed the presence of antibodies against Borrelia Burgdorferi, an infection transmitted by a tick of the genus Ixodes found in Campania as a parasite on sheep. The main reservoirs of infections are rodents, roe deer, deer, foxes and hares.



“The diagnosis can be made if this disease is taken into account” explains Raffaello Rabuano, director of the UOC of Pediatrics-Neonatology and NICU of the Fatebenfratelli – given that the manifestations can make us think of many other pathologies; it is no coincidence that Lyme disease is also defined as the great simulator”. In general, the disease develops with an erythema, i.e. a red spot that gradually enlarges, appearing 7-14 days after a tick bite. Systemic manifestations such as malaise, headache, fever, joint pain, neck stiffness, which resolve spontaneously in 2/4 weeks”. (HANDLE).



