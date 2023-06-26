Fitness according to Eduardo Montefusco

The guru of fitness in Italy, Eduardo Montefusco

Ambition and desire to reinvent the fitness brand within everyone’s reach

These are some of the characteristics of the CEO and founder of FitActive, a famous brand in the world of fitness, he was born in Naples, but he grew up in Limbiate; his first passion was information technology, with collaborations for the development of banking software for important companies in the sector.

It was the world of fitness that sought him out when he was asked to create a management system for gyms.

Montefusco did not miss the opportunity and, after making the idea his own, he became a shareholder of a club, increasingly refining his skills in the commercial, managerial and marketing sectors, all of which are fundamental for the development of his brand which, in a short time, has seen the creation of many Clubs, scattered throughout Italy, including the islands.

Thanks to Montefusco, FitActive has positioned itself in first place in the European Health & Fitness Market as a reality of franchised gyms with multiple active locations in Italy, 100 clubs and over 250,000 members.

Despite the pandemic, Montefusco proposed a schedule of courses that allowed all members to follow the training sessions live, guided by the trainers, so as not to give up their moments of relaxation and well-being in such a difficult moment for everyone. European expansion is planned in Barcelona and certainly Montefusco will not stop there.

