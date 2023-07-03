FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine Develops Arsenic-Based Drug to Combat Antibiotic Resistance and Malaria Transmission

Title: New Drug Developed by FIU Scientists Shows Potential in Combating Malaria and Antibiotic Resistance

Subtitle: Recent health alert warns of locally acquired malaria infections in the United States

[City, State] – A team of researchers from the FIU Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in the United States has made significant progress in the fight against malaria and antibiotic resistance. In a groundbreaking development, they have developed a drug called arsinothricin (AST) that has shown promising results in combating antibiotic-resistant bacteria and disrupting the transmission of malaria. Recent health alerts of locally acquired malaria infections in Florida and Texas by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have emphasized the urgent need for such advancements.

Malaria, a life-threatening disease caused by blood parasites, typically spreads through mosquito bites and affects millions of people worldwide each year. The World Health Organization estimates that there are approximately 240 million reported cases annually. The recent cases of locally acquired malaria infections in the United States, the first since 2003, have raised concerns about the potential spread of the disease.

The FIU research team’s AST drug has demonstrated effectiveness in combating antibiotic-resistant bacteria such as E. coli and mycobacteria, notorious for causing tuberculosis. Laboratory tests have shown promising results, indicating that AST could lead to new treatments for these difficult-to-treat infections.

While AST contains arsenic, a highly toxic substance, it is important to note that the compound used in the drug is not pure arsenic. Arsenic-based medicines have been safely used for the treatment and prevention of various diseases since the early 20th century. In recent studies, AST effectively targeted the malaria parasite within human cells without harming healthy cells.

One of the critical challenges in malaria eradication is the need for more potent drugs that can completely stop the transmission of the disease. Current antimalarials have limitations in breaking the life cycle of the disease and preventing its transmission through mosquitoes. By targeting the parasites in human cells and effectively preventing them from being transmitted to mosquitoes, AST could potentially disrupt the complex transmission cycle of malaria.

The FIU research team has been awarded a US patent for the chemical synthesis and methods of use of the AST drug. However, further research is required to understand how the drug enters human red blood cells, thereby maximizing its effectiveness.

As global health agencies focus on eliminating and eradicating malaria, the breakthrough made by FIU scientists holds significant promise. With further research and development, AST could emerge as a crucial tool in the fight against malaria and antibiotic resistance.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on recent studies and health alerts. Further research and clinical trials may be necessary to determine the full efficacy and safety of the developed drug.

