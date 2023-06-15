Flavia Franzoni: Schlein, Delrio and Parisi at the Prodi house for condolences

Bologna, 15 June 2023 – While tomorrow morning, at 11.30, they will be held the funeral of Flavia Franzonitoday the secretary of the Pd, Elly Schleinhas arrived at the home of the Prodi family, in via Gerusalemme in Bologna, to make the condolences to Professor Romano Prodi.

The Pd secretary arrived by car, accompanied by an escort, rang the bell, announcing herself, and got in. After the visit, she visibly stepped out moved. She preferred not to talk to the journalists who were waiting for her and she left by car.

Schlein is not alone, among the many people visiting there are also the Pd deputy and former minister Graziano Delriothen also the former minister Arturo Parisi.

Parisi, in particular, was walking along a Franciscan path near Gubbio with Mr and Mrs Prodi and other friends, when the wife of the former president of the European Commission fell ill and died. Parisi also preferred do not leave any comments.

The banker and friend of the family Massimo Ponzellini instead, leaving the professor’s house in the company of his brother Francesco, he said: “Flavia Franzoni Prodi was a beautiful, nice woman, she always had a smile on her face and was very intelligent. So much of Romano’s strength and so much of Romano’s ideas came from Flavia. The professor has a great faith, a large family and takes refuge in the family and in faith – added Ponzellini – and with these two bulwarks he will have a sad future, but full of satisfactions “.

Yesterday Prodi received a lot of affection too, first of all because his whole extended family was with him, his children, nephews and brothers’ nephews. But also because dozens and dozens of phone calls have arrived, as well as easier, cards e bunches of flowersdeposited under the door or delivered to your home.

Thanks to the journalists

Professor Romano Prodi wanted thank the reporters, many of whom have followed him for some time, for their participation in the mourning that struck him, for the wife of his wife Flavia. “You have been very affectionate, thank you,” Prodi told reporters waiting for him at the doorstep and shook everyone’s hands.

Prodi had left on foot in the morning, accompanied by spokeswoman Roberta Zampa, and headed towards Piazza Santo Stefano. When he returned home he was also accompanied by the eldest son, George.

The death of Flavia Franzoni

Flavia Franzoni died suddenly of a HIGHLANDS, Tuesday 13, while walking the path between Perugia and Assisi. The unexpected news was greeted with dismay by the whole city, which responded with a great feeling of recollection.

The last farewell will be held at San Giovanni in Monte, preceded by a funeral home in the parish. Furthermore, the funeral will be celebrated by the Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.