15 NOV – “In the last 10 years, healthcare in Italy has been heavily penalized, with cuts of 37 billion euros. It’s time to reverse this trend. The pandemic has taught us that it is necessary to invest in health again, in the interest of the citizens. It is an appeal that we launch to the new government”.

He claimed it yesterday Attilio Fontanaspeaking in Pavia at the conference that celebrated the 90th anniversary of the current pavilion site of the “San Matteo” Polyclinic wanted by the then rector of the University, the Nobel Prize winner Camillo Golgi.

The Lombard governor confirmed the funding of 320 million euros for the construction of the San Matteo of the future, which will be built in a vertical block next to the current Goddess. “A reality like San Matteo must look ahead – underlined Fontana -. A new hospital that is more technologically advanced, more sustainable and that gives even more important answers”.

“A project – explained the president of the Lombardy Region – in which the Region immediately believed and invested, which involves the construction of a new health facility that will replace some existing pavilions, now at the end of their life cycle, and which was born to make the citizens of Pavia, the Lombardy region, the entire country and the numerous patients from outside the region innovative, sustainable buildings from an energy point of view, flexible from an organizational point of view and accessible”.

Finally, Fontana recalled that “San Matteo is the creator of that combination of high specialty that allows clinical research that arises from the patient’s bed to land in research laboratories, as well as an active part in the birth of a first Foundation among the 4 Lombard public Irccs for the benefit of technology transfer, with benefits capable of generating well-being and also having important repercussions on the economic fabric”.

November 15, 2022

