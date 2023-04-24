Foods to avoid in case of swollen and painful legs

L’diet it has a very important role in the prevention of many diseases: what we eat affects our state of health and can help us defend ourselves against certain diseases or, on the contrary, aggravate their course. It is no coincidence that experts always advise following a correct lifestyle, based on a healthy and balanced diet and regular physical activity. Rules that also apply in the case of swollen and aching legs, a disorder that can be a passenger or a sign of a much more serious pathology. Let’s find out, therefore, what the swelling of the lower legs can be due to and which foods, and precautions, help us to relieve its pain.

Swollen and aching legs, the causes

Whether it’s an occasional episode or a recurring circumstance, swollen and aching legs compromise the quality of life of who is affected. Unnatural swelling affecting the lower limbs can be caused by several factors, and in addition to being often accompanied by a sense of pain, it can also lead to other ailments. It is not uncommon, in fact, that this condition is also accompanied by tingling, nocturnal cramps and asthenia.

Generally, unnatural swelling in the legs is due to simple water retention, or an accumulation of liquids. In many cases it may depend on a trauma immediately or since an infection contracted as a result of joint or tissue diseases. Some women also experience this disorder during premenstrual syndrome.

The most serious pathologies

However, this disorder can also be a sign of some much more serious pathologiesfor this reason it is important to contact your own medico if it persists for several days. It is advisable not to underestimate the situation and go immediately to the emergency room if other specific symptoms occur in addition to the swelling. In fact, chest pain, difficulty breathing, fainting and dizziness could be signs of serious problems with heart or lungs. Let’s not forget that in some cases swollen legs can be associated with heart disease or blood clots.

Between pathologies which can cause swollen and aching legs, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, knee bursitis, cardiomyopathies, cellulite are reported. But also liver cirrhosis, gout, kidney or heart failure, deep vein thrombosis, thrombophlebitis, varicose veins and, in menprostate cancer.

The remedies

Depending on the trigger, swelling in the lower limbs can be treated with specific therapies prescribed by the specialist after accurate diagnosis. In any case, it is advisable to intervene also on the lifestyle to reduce the discomfort that this condition entails.

sleep with a pillow under the legsfor example, can be very useful, just as it is preferable give up too high heels. Particular relief can also guarantee it graduated compression stockings which promote blood circulation and the reabsorption of liquids, reducing the accumulation that causes swelling.

Foods to avoid

But a central role in combating this ailment, it plays the power supply. Even at the table we need to put in place small, precious tricks that help us not only on the food front prevention, but also to intervene on certain pathological conditions.

In case of swollen and aching legs, there are some foods that are absolutely to be avoided, while others are to be preferred. The foods rich in simple sugars, for example, should be consumed sparingly. Replace products based on refined white flours with those based on Whole grains, for example, could be a first step towards alleviating the problem. Let’s therefore reduce the consumption of traditional pasta and bread and instead prefer those with barley and spelledrediscovering quinoabrown rice and the kamut.

Salt, farewell!

A trick that we should actually follow in any case, and not just in the case of swelling of the lower limbs, is to significantly reduce the amount of salt during cooking and food preparation.

To flavor our recipes we could replace it with the aromatic herbs and spices. In case of swollen and aching legs, the rosemary and the marjoram, with known draining properties. Also curcuma e ginger they prove to be a real panacea: not only are they rich in antioxidants, but they also perform an effective anti-inflammatory action.

Other foods to avoid in case of swollen and painful legs

Another good food habit to alleviate this annoying condition is limit the consumption of red meats and sausages. It would be advisable to prefer white meat and lean fish to these foods, but also legumes and eggs.

From the diet, moreover, one should also eliminate aged cheeses and those rich in fat: yes to skimmed milk ricotta no to gorgonzola and buffalo mozzarella, for example.

Finally, a correct diet should include the right amount of vegetables and greens to be eaten both cooked and raw. Green light also to fruit rich in potassium such as strawberries, peaches, apricots and bananas.

Also beware of liquids: let’s avoid them spirits and carbonated drinks and sweetened, wide with water, centrifuged and infused.