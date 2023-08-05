Home » Football: Buffon head of the blue delegation – Football
Health

Football: Buffon head of the blue delegation – Football

by admin
Football: Buffon head of the blue delegation – Football

Gianluigi Buffon, world champion with the Italian national team in 2006, is the new blue head of delegation. The former goalkeeper has in fact just accepted the proposal of the president of the Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina.

“I’m going back to the national team because that kid who crossed the Coverciano gate for the first time thirty years ago has still want to dream and to live this dream together with the Italian fans. The national team comes first,” Buffon said in the note just published by the FIGC in which he formalized the former goalkeeper’s appointment as head of the blue delegation.

“It is a great day for the Italian national team – said the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina – because Gigi is returning home. Buffon is an icon of our football and a special person”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Football: Figc close to Sampdoria, Gravina calls president Lanna - Football

You may also like

Spain closes beaches because of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in...

The Rise of “Vitamin Drip”: Exploring the Trend...

New Peugeot 208 2023 officially presented the compact...

Boil compote with different fruits + recipe

Italy, OFFICIAL: Buffon is the new head of...

The Health Benefits and Contraindications of Pumpkin Seeds:...

Weight Loss-Diet-Health » Weight Loss Coaching: Serious or...

The Importance of Physical Exercise for Doctors and...

War Ukraine Russia. Kiev, Russian ports in the...

Do you have to take the weight loss...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy