Football: Buffon head of the blue delegation – Football

Gianluigi Buffon, world champion with the Italian national team in 2006, is the new blue head of delegation. The former goalkeeper has in fact just accepted the proposal of the president of the Football Federation, Gabriele Gravina.

“I’m going back to the national team because that kid who crossed the Coverciano gate for the first time thirty years ago has still want to dream and to live this dream together with the Italian fans. The national team comes first,” Buffon said in the note just published by the FIGC in which he formalized the former goalkeeper’s appointment as head of the blue delegation.

“It is a great day for the Italian national team – said the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina – because Gigi is returning home. Buffon is an icon of our football and a special person”.

