For each body its shape: how to discover our “body shape”

The body shape is essential to understand the differences and peculiarities of the body and to enhance it.

We tend to judge what is beautiful and what is not, in the belief that it is possible to objectively define a standard of beauty for the body. Not only is this not possible but it all depends on how you go about enhancing your appearance.

Every body is beautiful but it is important to discover the body shape because sometimes trivial mistakes are made that totally compromise the final result.

How to enhance the shapes with the exact body shape

There are five different types of body shapes. It’s easy to identify at a glance: the hourglass, the pear, the apple, the rectangle and the oval. Here are all their features.

How is it possible to enhance each female body (tantasalute.it)

Each of these bodies therefore has particular values ​​to be exploited, some a very generous breast, some narrow hips, some still a perfect balance. Choosing the outfit for each body is a very valid support.

Classidra shape: there is a correct proportion between the bust and the hips, therefore with a narrow waist;pear shape: in this case, the most common of all, we have a difference between the upper and lower body. So what you need to do is “mask” the hips properly. Better to avoid pants that are too tight and prefer wide but not too long skirts. A good idea is to opt for blouses that are loose at the top, so as not to create too much difference.Apple shape: this is an inverted triangle so very generous breasts and narrow hips, the goal is certainly to make the pelvis proportional to the shoulders and therefore take advantage of the strength with tight trousers, wrap skirts and sheath dresses.Hourglass shape: the balanced and Mediterranean shape that is based on uniformity, in this case it is possible to aim for tight-fitting dresses at the waist, precisely to better define the look, even with belts and accessories.Rectangle shape: a lean line, without particular difficulties, small breasts, not voluminous lower back. In this case the strong point is having a delicate and slender shape, so A-line dresses and cigarette trousers are welcome.Oval shape: this is the diamond, very uniform and balanced, there tends to be some kilos accumulated in particular areas so it is useful to aim for monochrome or separate suits.

Therefore, every body can be beautiful if correctly valued by highlighting the strengths and disguising the problematic ones.

