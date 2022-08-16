I believe that players who have played games should not be unfamiliar with the GTA series, but GTA6 has always just had different news, and the actual launch date is still unknown. Recently, a whistleblower Tez2 shared a former Rockstar developer’s statement that Rockstar is working hard to achieve “realistic” effects in “GTA6”.

In fact, “GTA5” on PS5 and XSX already uses Rockstar’s latest engine, and “Red Dead Redemption 2” also uses the same engine. “Red Dead Redemption 2” uses SGA1, and the next-generation version of “GTA5” uses SGA2. SGA2 mainly adds ray tracing technology, mainly for light and shadows. However, the PS5 version of “GTA5” disables ray-chasing ambient occlusion, possibly because it will cause serious performance problems.

Alternatively, Rockstar wants to raise the bar again, seemingly eager to set a new standard in terms of graphics, in addition to having massive maps, new gameplay features, and multiple playable character stories. “GTA6” may have higher-level ray tracing effects, higher-definition real textures, more prominent shadows, and other innovative changes.