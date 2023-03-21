Platania – “Eating disorders: let’s talk about it!” this is the meeting that was held in the council chamber of the municipality of Platania which was followed by the inauguration of a lilac bench, the color symbol of the fight against eating disorders (Dca). A moment of strong awareness and awareness of what DCAs are – anorexia, bulimia and binge – and what an important public health alarm they carry with them. A work table made up of various professionals who took stock of the state of the art of DCA, experiences and testimonials, and gave the necessary tools to understand the first signs of the disease so as to be able to act before it becomes chronic with consequences of an increasingly difficult healing journey or even putting at risk the very life of those affected.

To moderate the meeting Antonia Butera journalist of the Lametino who, in his introduction, spoke of the need for awareness and how much, especially after the advent of Covid, DCAs have not only increased among the population but have also lowered the age of onset, covering the range from 8 to 12 years with serious consequences on pre-adolescent development. Focusing on how eating disorders are only the tip of the iceberg of a deeper discomfort of the individual, which is why the presence of a multidisciplinary team is necessary to take charge of the patient until recovery. Also bringing the doctor’s greetings Rosina Manfredi manager of the mental health center of Lamezia Terme and director of the mental health department of Catanzaro absent for health reasons who nevertheless wanted to give his contribution by informing about the news and future projects in Calabria.

The doctor intervenes Donatella Scalisecontinuity of care doctor, who brought her contribution as a professional and as the mother of a 17-year-old boy who suffered from anorexia nervosa, in a touching and raw testimony she retraced the moments of falling into the abyss of the disease and the strength with which has been ascended towards a new life by launching a strong message of hope.

The doctor was present at the work table Teresa Lagonia, social worker and freelancer at the juvenile center of Catanzaro and at the social welfare area of ​​the municipality of Lamezia Terme. In recent years, the figure of the social worker has become fully part of the patient care team, specifically to facilitate dialogue with the patient and help him become aware of the disease and then ask for help. Dr. Lagonia then focused on the possibility of using mutual aid groups which form the cornerstone of the psycho-medical-social methodology known as the “Hudolin method”.

Two doctors from the Adac association of Cosenza, a non-profit association that deals with the prevention, treatment and study of eating disorders, also discussed the subject. Deborah Vizza e Armida Incorvaia respectively psychologist and Nutritionist Biologist for many years they have been Adac volunteers where they deal with information and prevention by following patients on an outpatient basis with scheduled visits. Both also work in the Biolife medical center in Cosenza, treating patients with DCA in the day care center there.

In her report, Dr. Vizza focused on the various classifications of DCAs and what effects they have on those who suffer from them, focusing on what the first signs of the disease are and how to recognize them. Dr. Incorvaia, on the other hand, spoke of the relationship between food and DCA sufferers and the role of the Nutritionist in the patient care team. Then focusing on the importance of asking for help and talking about the work of the ADAC Association in the area. The meeting was concluded by the speech of the mayor of Platania, a lawyer David Esposito: “I believe that a municipality, an institution must not limit itself to providing essential services but must also provide an information service and provide the tools – as in this case – to understand the first signs of an important problem such as this of behavioral disorders food”.