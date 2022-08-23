Twitter would have serious security problems. So serious that it can pose a threat to the personal information of its users, to the company’s shareholders, to national security and to democracy. This is what the former head of social security claims in an exclusive interview with CNN and the Washington Post.
The allegations of the former head of cyber security
The informant, who agreed to be publicly identified, is Peiter ‘Mudge’ Zatko. He was responsible for the safety of the company, reporting directly to the CEO. Zatko claims that Twitter’s leadership has deceived its own board of directors and government regulators about its security vulnerabilities, including some that could open the door to foreign espionage or manipulation, hacking and disinformation campaigns. Zatko was fired for poor job performance, regardless of the company’s motivations.
Zatko also argues that Twitter does not securely delete user data after deleting their accounts, in some cases because the company has lost track of the information, and that it has misled US regulators on this.
The stock collapses on Wall Street. A new tile is feared after the Musk case
It is also alleged that some of the company’s older executives have tried to cover up Twitter’s serious vulnerabilities and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service. An alarming picture. Twitter in the pre-market on the Nasdaq loses 5%. And a very tough stock market session is expected for social media.