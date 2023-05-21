found in a channel friday night

Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

Yellow ad Amsterdam, where Gabriele Gallani, a twenty-four year old from Neviano degli Arduini, in the province of Parma, died. According to local media, the boy, who was on vacation with his friends, was found in a canal near Dam Square, one of the city’s main hubs, on Friday evening. Gallani was a soccer player and team captain of Team Traversetolo. He would have been found in desperate conditions and would have died a few hours later in hospital. Confirmation of the death also came from the Dutch police: help was called around half past midnight on the night between Friday and Saturday for a person in the water. Investigators are currently looking for possible witnesses who can tell how the 24-year-old actually fell into the water.

“An Italian tourist who fell into a canal in the center of Amsterdam died a few hours later in a hospital in the area,” police confirmed on Saturday. Help was sent to the Kloveniersburgwal but neither the police, nor the team of divers, firefighters and ambulance managed to save his life. The youngster should have returned to Italy on Saturday: on Sunday he would have played a decisive match with his team at the home of Il Cervo, which will be postponed.

“We still can’t believe it! Gabriele Gallani twenty-four year old player of the Traversetolo team, and former captain of Piccardo juniores, who grew up in the Tricolore Reggiana football school died suddenly yesterday », wrote the page of the Tricolore Reggiana sports club-youth football.

