Home » found in a channel friday night
Health

found in a channel friday night

by admin

Yellow in Amsterdam, where Gabriele Gallani, a twenty-four year old from Neviano degli Arduini, in the province of Parma, died. The boy, who was on vacation with his friends, …

Access the article and all the contents of the site
with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 6 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

BEST OFFER

ANNUAL

79,99€

11,99€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

6,99€

€2 PER MONTH
For 12 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe by paying with Google

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmessaggero.it

1 Year for €9.99 89,99€

or
€1 per month for 6 months

Automatic Renewal. Turn off whenever you want.

  • Unlimited access to articles on site and app
  • The 7:30 Good Morning newsletter
  • The Ore18 newsletter for updates of the day
  • The podcasts of our signatures
  • Insights and live updates

Yellow ad Amsterdam, where Gabriele Gallani, a twenty-four year old from Neviano degli Arduini, in the province of Parma, died. According to local media, the boy, who was on vacation with his friends, was found in a canal near Dam Square, one of the city’s main hubs, on Friday evening. Gallani was a soccer player and team captain of Team Traversetolo. He would have been found in desperate conditions and would have died a few hours later in hospital. Confirmation of the death also came from the Dutch police: help was called around half past midnight on the night between Friday and Saturday for a person in the water. Investigators are currently looking for possible witnesses who can tell how the 24-year-old actually fell into the water.

See also  Sting healer: Immediate help for painful insect bites

Yellow in Amsterdam, dead Gabriele Gallani

“An Italian tourist who fell into a canal in the center of Amsterdam died a few hours later in a hospital in the area,” police confirmed on Saturday. Help was sent to the Kloveniersburgwal but neither the police, nor the team of divers, firefighters and ambulance managed to save his life. The youngster should have returned to Italy on Saturday: on Sunday he would have played a decisive match with his team at the home of Il Cervo, which will be postponed.

“We still can’t believe it! Gabriele Gallani twenty-four year old player of the Traversetolo team, and former captain of Piccardo juniores, who grew up in the Tricolore Reggiana football school died suddenly yesterday », wrote the page of the Tricolore Reggiana sports club-youth football.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

You may also like

ADUC – Health – Article

These symptoms indicate that you are suffering from...

Turbigo, head-on accident between two cars: an 18-year-old...

‘GENTLE’ CORRECTIONS TO REJUVENATE WITH ELEGANCE. SIME CONGRESS...

No senior sport! An underestimated workout burns a...

From tomorrow to May 26 in 10 cities...

Insomnia: causes and possible remedies

4 delicious ideas for the next barbecue evening!

Women over 50 miraculous exercise: this increases metabolic...

New Princess Upset – When Sudden Fainting Becomes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy