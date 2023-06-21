Four dangers are now lurking in our bathing waters – this is how you protect yourself

Temperatures of up to 30 degrees. Summer shows itself from its most beautiful side and all of Germany is now drawn to the beaches, lakes and rivers of the republic for swimming. The good news: The water quality of German bathing waters is excellent. This is confirmed by the annual report of the European Environment Agency EEA, which was only recently published. According to this, last year 90.2 percent of the 2,300 German bathing waters examined were of “excellent” quality – only 14 German bathing areas were poor.

Climate change favors deterioration of water quality

According to the Federal Environment Agency, bathing waters had to be closed in 118 cases last year – in most cases blue-green algae was given as the reason. This could happen even more often in the future as climate change takes its toll on water quality.

According to a report by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the progressive climatic change “… harbors the potential for an increasing human health hazard from waterborne infections and intoxications.” For example, human pathogenic viruses could also increasingly enter water bodies after heavy rainfall, storms or prolonged periods of heat be washed in, it says.

Even if official bathing waters in Germany are regularly checked and closed if the water quality is poor, bathers should still know what the most common dangers are. Important, swimming bans should never be ignored! Especially at bathing areas that are not monitored, you should think twice before jumping into the water. The four most common hazards in bathing water:

1. Blue-green algae – cyanobacteria excrete toxins

Blue-green algae are actually not algae at all, but bacteria. These so-called cyanobacteria can multiply rapidly at warmer water temperatures and form entire carpets. There have been reports of blue-green algae infestation in numerous bathing lakes in Germany for weeks. They form blue-green streaks about 20 to 30 centimeters below the water surface.

Since some of the bacteria produce toxins that dissolve in the water, this can have unpleasant consequences for bathers. This can result in irritation of the skin, mucous membranes and eyes. Swallowing the water can also lead to nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and even shortness of breath. There is a great danger, especially for small children and people with weak immune systems. The Federal Environment Agency therefore advises against bathing in waters where you can no longer see your feet in knee-deep water.

2. Cercaria – larvae of flukes cause rashes

Cercaria also feel comfortable in warm lakes and spread at water temperatures of over 20 degrees. These are the larvae of small flukes that burrow into the skin of humans and cause an itchy rash – the so-called swimmer’s rash, which can cause pustules and blisters to form.

Since cercariae usually infest waterfowl and aquatic snails, they die off quickly in humans and are not dangerous. The itchy rash will go away in about 10 to 20 days without treatment.

Cercaria cannot be seen with the naked eye. An occurrence also says nothing about the microbiological water quality. Nevertheless, it is best to avoid shallow waters with many plants and water birds.

Also important: After bathing, shower immediately and change your bathing suit so that the larvae cannot penetrate the skin. Waterproof sunscreen also helps keep them away.

3. Pathogenic germs from bird droppings

At bathing spots where many seabirds hang out, contamination from bird droppings often occurs. This applies not only to places on land, but also in the water. Bird droppings are often contaminated with many germs such as E-Coli and intestinal enterococci.

If the concentration of these germs in the water is too high, bathers can experience gastrointestinal problems. Children in particular are at risk because they often swallow water when bathing. It is therefore best to avoid bathing areas where there are many waterfowl. This also applies to bodies of water near livestock farms.

4. Vibrios – Dangerous wound infections etc.

Another danger lurking in warm water is vibrios. These bacteria are found worldwide in both fresh and salt water such as estuaries, bays, brackish water and inland lakes. According to the RKI, they multiply rapidly at temperatures above 20 degrees and a salt content of 0.5 to 2.5 percent. In Germany they occur on the North Sea and more frequently on the Baltic Sea. Flat coastal areas in particular, which heat up quickly, are prone to this.

The most famous Vibrio representatives are cholera bacteria (Vibrio cholerae), which, however, do not occur here. However, Vibrios that do not cause cholera can also cause health problems. If you get into the body through wounds, for example by bathing, this can lead to severe wound infections with tissue destruction and even sepsis.

Vibrios can also cause diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting as well as ear infections. Children, the elderly and people with a weakened immune system are particularly susceptible to Vibrio infections. Young, healthy adults are affected less often.

The incubation period is 4 to 96 hours, depending on the pathogen. If an infection is diagnosed quickly, it can be effectively treated with antibiotics. Since 2020 there has been an obligation to report all infections with human pathogenic Vibrios.