Project “Sport and Integration”. At the Olimpico meeting of the Asd and SSD for the “I come from Sport” initiative

It took place in the conference hall of the Stadio Olimpico a presentation and training eventand dedicated to the Sports Associations and Societies financed through the initiative “I come from sports“.

In the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies e you Sports and Health, the managers of the sports associations and clubs admitted to the funding had the opportunity to present their realities and the projects that will soon start thanks to the grants provided by “I come from sport”.

The morning’s work allowed the representatives who attended to learn more about the “Sport and Integration” project and all the initiatives connected to it, as well as to start a training activity, which will continue in the coming months, relating to the obligations to which they will be called during the project to give substance to the approved projects.

“I think today’s appointment is very important – is the comment of the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli – because it stimulates teamwork that will allow us to seize the opportunity for sport to grow in the territories offered by this initiative in which we strongly believe. In fact, the project expresses the social soul that Sport and Health cultivates every day and I am convinced that involving each of the protagonists is the best choice so that sport is truly for everyone and for everyone”.

“I come from Sport” it is an intervention carried out as part of the “Sport and Integration” project, promoted by the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies and the Ministry of Sport and Youth, in collaboration with Sport and Health.

The financing – equal to 1.034.948 euro – is aimed at supporting projects proposed by Amateur Sports Associations and Societies, also in partnership with other public or private entities, such as sports bodies, local institutions (municipalities, universities, schools, etc.) for the creation of sports-educational principals in urban areas and neighborhoods with a high concentration of foreign citizens, to promote access to free sports for children and adults with a migration background.

All project updates and information are available at and on the social channels of Sport and Health.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

