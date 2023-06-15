Fp Cgil Puglia, ‘from 22 June meetings in the Region on health’ – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, JUNE 15 – “Starting next June 22, every Thursday until July 20, we will meet the regional councilor for health, Rocco Palese, in monothematic tables to discuss the main problems related to health“. The general secretary of Fp Cgil Puglia, Domenico Ficco, told ANSA at the end of the meeting between the commissioner and the trade union organizations of the sector and the medical management. In the morning, trade union organizations demonstrated in Bari in defense of the public health system.



“On the 22nd we will discuss waiting lists and additional services – added Ficco -. In subsequent meetings we will talk about the recognition of the Covid award to Sanitaservice staff, 118 drivers and medical residents.



And again after the pre-agreements on the rehabilitation pursuant to article 26, in order to arrive at a single contract in the whole sector, and finally the stabilizations”. During the meeting, the union informs, issues of national importance were also addressed, such as the future of the national health system, its financing and the possible repercussions caused by differentiated autonomy.” On these issues, the commissioner is on our side. And the regional institutions will participate – added Ficco – in the national demonstrations scheduled in Rome on 24 June and 30 September, the latter against differentiated autonomy”. (ANSA).

