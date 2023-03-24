In the provinces of Udine, Pordenone, Gorizia and Treviso i Carabinieri of the NAS of Udine and the Officials of the ICQRF (Fraud Repression Inspectorate), assisted by soldiers and officials of equal NAS and ICQRF Offices, as well as by soldiers of the local Provincial Commands of the Arma, have implemented the search decrees issued by the Public Prosecutor of Udine against about thirty between wineries, farms, homes and transport companies, as part of an investigation still underway, aimed at combating fraud against consumers and protecting the quality of designations of origin and typical geographical indications of agri-food products, specifically in the wine sector (PDO and PGI wines).

The aforementioned investigations are aimed at acquiring evidence relating to possible fraudulent conduct, implemented by a winery in the province of Udine, regarding the production and placing on the market of large quantities of wines which, although not constituting a danger to health of the consumer, have been qualified with more DOP and IGP in violation of the rules of the specifications.

In particular, the investigative hypothesis is that these wines were obtained partly with grapes produced beyond the maximum yield limits and partly made up of wines of different varieties, qualities and origins from the one declared.