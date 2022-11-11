PADUA – «It kept me on the adrenaline. A health care worker must not be afraid of these things ». Thus an employee of the Iov on the tragic stabbing of the doctor of pain relief, a fact that has left everyone, staff and patients, shocked. “Of course, the cold blood helped me a lot – continues the woman – But then the risk we ran emerged in all its potential and her actuality”.

MORE INFORMATION



FEAR

The events took place within a few moments, a lapse of time so negligible that it did not even give the possibility of realizing what was happening. For the worker at the cancer hospital, a morning of work like many others had begun. Patients who need attention and delicacy, family members with whom to discuss and colleagues with whom to exchange a few words. “At one point the quiet was upset by a scream. Out of desperation, I quickly realized that something really serious could have happened. She was a relative of a sick person, in a panic ». The woman found herself faced with a scene that she will hardly forget: the doctor wounded in her neck and hand, in pain, and the elderly man being hunted down by those present.

«I have no words for what happened – explains the witness – That doctor is among the best, most helpful and prepared of all the staff. Knowing that all this has happened to her causes me enormous sorrow ». The whole situation seemed even more incredible: the doctor was struck by an over eighty-year-old, moreover weakened by the disease: «A very old looking gentleman, but equally distinguished. He was well dressed and with a dignified bearing, if you met him on the street you would have the idea of ​​a very respectable person ».

Instead he had just attempted the life of a doctor with a knife that he had probably brought from home. It is useless, at that moment, to try to understand the reasons for such a reckless gesture. There was a person to be rescued and an attacker to be immobilized.

THE REFLECTION

“What made me think the most is the fact that that man, once he struck the blow, immediately calmed down – explains the woman – He was stopped and disarmed, but he did not go into a rage and agreed to remain seated without to react”. In the meantime, the injuries sustained by the doctor aroused concern: «She was extraordinary. She defended herself with her bare hands against an armed man. Protecting herself, she kept the blade from going deep into her throat. I don’t dare to think what might have happened otherwise. Initially it seemed that a tendon had been injured, I hope you will be back with us soon ».

The Iov’s excellent organization, however, once again showed its strengths: surgeons, nurses arrived quickly at the scene of the accident, the ambulance arrived immediately as did the police: “I saw the attacker taken into custody by the agents, then nothing more. However, I would like to praise the great humanity and professionalism of the Iov. The administration showed up immediately and the psychologists arrived and asked us if we needed support. Despite everything, I’m fine ».