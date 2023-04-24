Free anti-HIV pill, who can take it and when

“Convenient both from an ethical and economic point of view: the free offer of therapy to prevent HIV infection will allow us to save both lives and public money”. Is very satisfied Stephen Vellainfectious disease specialist and president of the AIDS Commission of the Ministry of Health, of the fact that Italy too will finally be among the countries that offer free Prep, the pre-exposure prophylaxis against HIV, which by now countless studies have shown to be almost 100 percent in preventing contagion,

Prep, the pharmacological therapy consisting of emtricitabine and tenofovir, is currently accessible in Italy at a cost of between 50 and 60 euros per pack, which has so far discouraged its use.