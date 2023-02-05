Home Health FREE Ride Photos Are Now Available at Disneyland
by admin
We’ve got some exciting news from Disneyland today.

Disneyland

Earlier this month, it was announced that all Disneyland Resort guests would receive complimentary on-ride PhotoPass photos. And now, that day is finally here!

Today, February 4thany guests who visit Disneyland will also be able to download any of their on-ride PhotoPass photos at no charge.

Radiator Springs Racers in Cars Land

Other PhotoPass photos are not included in this dealbut you can buy those individually, or purchase PhotoPass and get all your photos for your trip. Buying PhotoPass means you can take as many PhotoPass photos (on rides and off of rides) as you’d like and download them all during and after your vacation at no extra charge.

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Currently, the 100th anniversary celebrations are happening at the park and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway officially opened with TONS of Easter Eggs in the queue. There are also tons of snacks and eventually, MagicBand+ will interact with the 100th anniversary features!

Stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest news.


Would this make you more likely to visit Disneyland? Tell us in the comments!

