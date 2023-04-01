Continuity or change. It is the choice facing the voters of Friuli Venezia Giulia, Sunday 2 and Monday 3 April, called to choose the president and the regional council. In the sign of continuity, the outgoing governor Massimiliano Fedriga returns, supported by the center-right and who can also count on the list that bears his name, one of the novelties of the electoral appointment. The other finds its place in the centre-left coalition that supports Massimo Moretuzzo, which also includes the 5 Star Movement. Alessandro Maran, on the other hand, presents himself for the Third Pole, while Giorgia Tripoli runs for Together Free, a formation that also bases her proposal on vaccination freedom. The absence of other elections has favored the influx of big nationals.

Today, in Udine, Fedriga lined up the vice premiers Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini, while the premier Giorgia Meloni, expected in turn in the Friulian capital, spoke via video link since she was unable to get to Udine given the morning meeting with the president of the State, Sergio Mattarella. For the center-left, the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein arrived yesterday and today it was Giuseppe Conte’s turn. Finally, in recent days, the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, had also stopped in Fvg.

What game is it, the one that will be played on Sunday and Monday? Essentially, Fedriga is asking for new confidence to continue a marked path, the outgoing president has remarked several times, from many difficulties. On the other hand, the center-left presents itself as an alternative to a way of governing, underlines the alignment, which has not produced benefits for the territory. Maran focuses on the desire to get out of the usual schemes, a concept on which Tripoli relies even more strongly. Should the centre-right win, it will be interesting to see how the balance between coalition forces will be. In the centre-left the focus is on the Schlein effect. Over all, there is an unknown factor; participation in the vote. In this sense, the recent regional events in Lombardy and Lazio do not lead to optimism.