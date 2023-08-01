Funds to implement the National Oncology Plan distributed according to precise indicators in the Lea-breaking latest news

at MGF

The allocation of Fund resources for the implementation of the NOP must take place on the basis of criteria established at a national level to guarantee the same rights to all patients. The final go-ahead from the Senate is awaited

The allocation of the Fund’s resources for the implementation of the 2023-2027 National Oncology Plan must take place according to precise indicators of the levels of health services established at national level, also making use of the opinion and experience of the Associations of cancer patients. Compliance with them in all regions – therefore without differences between patients according to their place of residence – will be monitored by the Standing Committee for verifying the provision of the Lea, the essential levels of assistance (the services that must be guaranteed to each assisted throughout the national territory, ed.). the provisions of the amendment inserted (and approved) in the draft law converting Decree no. 75 of 22 June 2023, known as the Public Administration Decree bis, which obtained the trust of the Chamber of Deputies on 31 July. The text of the decree, before being converted into law, must be definitively approved in the second reading in the Senate.

Resources for implementing the Oncology Plan

Current legislation on resources for the implementation of the National Oncology Plan has provided for the establishment, for the years 2023-2027, of a Fund for the implementation of the 2023-2027 National Oncology Plan, establishing the criteria for allocating it between Regions and autonomous provinces on the basis of specific regional needs. The Fund, established in the estimates of the Ministry of Health, called Fund for the implementation of the National Oncology Plan 2023-2027 – PON, has an endowment of 10 million euros for each of the years from 2023 to 2027 and is intended for strengthening strategies and actions for the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and assistance of cancer patients.

The changes introduced by the amendment

The amendment

on the indicators of health performance levels (approved during the work of the Commissions in the Chamber of Deputies, included in the Public Administration Decree bis) goes to amend some provisions in force, providing that the allocation of the resources of the Fund for the implementation of the National Oncology Plan takes place according to precise indicators of the levels of health services established at national level, to be respected in all regions and autonomous provinces, also making use of the opinion and experience of the associations of cancer patients.

Says the honorable Vanessa Cattoi, coordinator of the Parliamentary Intergroup Together for a commitment against cancer in the Chamber of Deputies: This is an important element of our commitment as parliamentarians of the Intergroup which provides for the direct involvement of the Associations in the implementation of the PON . The amendment was signed by all the political forces representing Parliament, united in the fight against cancer.

Now we await the final go-ahead from the Senate.

The applause of the Patients’ Associations

This is an important goal, according to the 45 patient associations belonging to the group Health: an asset to be defended, a right to be promoted, which operates in the oncological and onco-haematological fields in order to guarantee fair and equitable assistance and treatment for all patients homogeneous throughout the national territory, and which had taken action in favor of the provision together with the Parliamentary Intergroup Together for a commitment against cancer of the Chamber.

Comment Annamaria Mancuso, president of Salute Donna Odv and coordinator of the group “Health: an asset to defend, a right to promote”: The proposed and approved amendment asked to include two fundamental points in the National Oncological Plan (PON): precise indicators the levels of health services, which must be established at national level and which the Regions and Autonomous Provinces will be called upon to respect in order to contrast and measure regional inhomogeneities and avoid that there are patients of series A and patients of series B; make use of the opinion and experience of Patient Associations to measure the performance of the Regions together with the LEA Committee.

