“Community houses do not satisfy the need for territorial health care that we need today”. While “the network of general practitioners and pharmacies, structured and available to citizens, already exist in the area”. So the Undersecretary for Health Marcello Gemmato, speaking at the 39th national congress of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (Simg), held in Florence at the Fortezza da Basso.

The pandemic, Gemmato said, “has profoundly marked the life of our country” and shown that “proximity medicine is essential in dealing with ordinary, chronic pathologies, but also emergencies”. The lack of an equipped territory, in fact, “was one of the causes of the almost 180,000 victims that our country suffered. We must learn from our mistakes and start over”.

However, the network of community houses on which the National Recovery and Resilience Plan focuses, as it was designed, is not enough to relaunch local health care. “The 1,350 community houses together with the 605 Territorial Operations Centers that set up with Mission 6 do not pay off: first of all, the relationship with the population would be one community house for every 40-50 thousand inhabitants, with some more isolated areas such as mountain communities which would be penalised.To this – he added – is added the lack of health personnel.

Thirdly, there is a funding problem for the next few years.”