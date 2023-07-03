German Bundestag – Questions from the AfD parliamentary group on the electronic patient file

10
Berlin: (hib/PK) The AfD parliamentary group deals with the planned digitization of the healthcare system in a small question (20/7465). The MPs want to know what goals the federal government is pursuing with the announced campaign for the forthcoming introduction of the electronic patient record (ePA) and how these goals can be measured and their achievement verifiable.
