German Bundestag – Successes in the fight against neglected tropical diseases

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the Federal Government, considerable success has been achieved in the fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTD) in recent years. However, the progress is fragile, so that a long-term commitment is still necessary, it says in the answer (20/7155) from the federal government to a small inquiry (20/6744) of the Union faction.

Especially during the Covid 19 pandemic, the health systems in developing countries were overburdened. This has contributed to more limited access to health services, including NTD programs, and may have led to delays or neglect in NTD diagnosis and treatment, and a lack of prevention.

However, the federal government did not interrupt any of its health programs in the fight against NTD during the pandemic. Some activities have been integrated into the fight against the pandemic.

According to the Federal Government, the challenges in combating infectious diseases include climate change, political instability, debt crises, war, flight and migration, increasing socio-economic inequalities and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This requires more cross-sectoral initiatives.

According to the information, the federal government is pursuing a one-health approach that includes the interaction of humans, animals and the environment in the field of health. Starting points are increased epidemic and pandemic prevention through improved education, monitoring, diagnostics and prevention, combating zoonoses and NTDs, reducing AMR and promoting intact ecosystems to protect biodiversity.