Home » German Bundestag – Successes in the fight against neglected tropical diseases
Health

German Bundestag – Successes in the fight against neglected tropical diseases

by admin
German Bundestag – Successes in the fight against neglected tropical diseases

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the Federal Government, considerable success has been achieved in the fight against neglected tropical diseases (NTD) in recent years. However, the progress is fragile, so that a long-term commitment is still necessary, it says in the answer (20/7155) from the federal government to a small inquiry (20/6744) of the Union faction.

Especially during the Covid 19 pandemic, the health systems in developing countries were overburdened. This has contributed to more limited access to health services, including NTD programs, and may have led to delays or neglect in NTD diagnosis and treatment, and a lack of prevention.

However, the federal government did not interrupt any of its health programs in the fight against NTD during the pandemic. Some activities have been integrated into the fight against the pandemic.

According to the Federal Government, the challenges in combating infectious diseases include climate change, political instability, debt crises, war, flight and migration, increasing socio-economic inequalities and antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This requires more cross-sectoral initiatives.

According to the information, the federal government is pursuing a one-health approach that includes the interaction of humans, animals and the environment in the field of health. Starting points are increased epidemic and pandemic prevention through improved education, monitoring, diagnostics and prevention, combating zoonoses and NTDs, reducing AMR and promoting intact ecosystems to protect biodiversity.

See also  "An apple a day keeps the doctor away", but only if you eat it like this: the properties of the fruit are preserved with the 'right bite'

You may also like

In Pisa the tenth stage of the Health...

How unusual to lose weight? New opportunities!

Face the heat in the best possible way...

Smartphones, an invisible danger to our health: the...

symptoms, foods and benefits of the FODMAP diet...

Silverfish and Co.: No more creepy-crawlies in your...

Diet, some small tips to fight hunger continues

Microsoft wins first against FTC: Earns early hearing...

Jadebusen: cycling and hiking through mudflats, forests and...

Promising ultrasound immunotherapy for pancreatic cancer. « Medicine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy