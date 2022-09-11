Summer is well known, it allows the body and mind to regenerate between holidays, sun, sea, various activities. Yet the other side of relaxation hides a more unregulated life, rarer physical exercises and a less careful diet. So here are events that help to find the balance.

It is certainly not a problem, to relax and be a little more inattentive. Indeed often and willingly to be able to be less severe live a little every day, with some imbalance and less attention can be useful to rest before it starts again with the turbo.

In short, summer is actually always a good excuse to live on vacation to all intents and purposes without thinking too much about the form or to power…. Of course, however, as an important philosopher used to say, “We are what we eat” and not only, but being able to do sport often, have the right hours and eat balanced in the long run it is the recipe for a lifetime felice.

So, as the summer goes away and autumn begins, here’s how to be able to slowly rebalance. There are activities and events to participate in created precisely with the aim of helping most to get back on track after beautiful season. Real days dedicated to psycho-physical wellbeing.

Wellness days around Italy

Already at the beginning of September, events dedicated to well-being and that help to distract yourself from post-holiday crisis. For those who failed to participate or did not know of the existence of events wellness around Italy, here is a useful list of what you can do in the next few days to keep fit, get distracted and learn something new.

First, the next weekend will occur World Wellness Weekend and with the occasion not only in Italy but in well 120 countries will be celebrated on Welfare in its totality as lifestyle. In Italy, one of the major events is organized in Val di Fiemme, in Trentino, by Apt Val di Fiemme and Cembraz. A weekend for rest and creativity, but also to talk about nutrition and immunity, movement and vitality, mindfulness and serenity, motivation and solidarity. Inside at the weekend also on Fiemme Namaste Festival dedicated to the world of yoga and meditation.

Still, another noteworthy event will be a Milano on September 18; come back Wonderlust108the Mindful Triathlon event, at CityLife park.

In addition to the best known, in many parts of Italy there are many free or paid events, also to entice more and more people to embrace a healthy life and make the most passionate about sports.