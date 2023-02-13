Discoveries, from the protection of the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine, 2 out of 3 people in Italy and in general administrations are down by 29.1%. For the fifth dose, coverage is 14.5% while unvaccinated people over the age of 5 with not even one dose as of February 10 are 6.77 million. There are 6.4 million currently eligible for vaccination, equal to 11.1% of the audience (from 7.3% of the Autonomous Province of Trento to 14.6% of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano). These are the data from the independent weekly monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation.

The cases of Covid in Italy are decreasing “albeit widely underestimated”. (-10%), the number of victims also decreased (-36.4%). The Gimbe Foundation notes in the week 3-9 February 2023, compared to the previous one, a decrease in new cases (30,901 compared to 34,377) and a decrease in deaths (279 against 439). Currently positive cases are also decreasing (196,058 against 227,985), people in home isolation (192,436 compared to 224,094), hospitalizations with symptoms (3,459 from 3,712) and intensive care (163 from 179).