GIRO D’ITALIA 2023 / Argentin’s scratch: «Today the riders didn’t make a good impression»

«I didn’t make the famous Gavia stage – tells Moreno Argentina – but I was at the finish line and saw some scenes that cannot be forgotten. Chioccioli was frozen to death, many others were unable to speak or stand up. Well, maybe that day went too far. That day and beyond, to be honest».

But not today, Moreno: there were no prohibitive conditions.

«Exactly, the problem is precisely this: today the stage could have been held regularly. Indeed, Rcs was all too good at meeting the demands of the riders».

Why did he do it?

«Simple, because Vegni sensed that the group is tired and tried, and maybe he feared further retaliation in the third week. The riders didn’t make a good impression today».

Why Moreno?

«Because this is the job of the runner and it must be done to the end, even more so when crazy days like today don’t happen. Anyone taking part in the Giro accepts this too, or at least they should. It’s too convenient to change your mind at the last minute and put the organizer on the cross».

But the most delicate part, the Croix de Coeur, has remained.

«In my opinion there is so much fatigue in the group that the riders didn’t mind skipping more than half a stage, even if it didn’t correspond to their requests. And then, if the Heart Crossthe fraction would have been distorted ».

And instead?

«Instead I say that the Giro is still so long and hard that the real values ​​will emerge equally and naturally. But today, I repeat, the riders didn’t make a good impression: they had to start and at the very least stop and ask for changes to the route only and only in the event of extreme difficulty”.