Giuliana De Sio and Francesco Nuti: ‘Lots of laughter, now so much pain’ – People

“It’s a continuation of bad news, I see my family and professional landscape full of lights that are going out, until the great old people die they are huge voids but when it happens with those you grew up with, those of your generation with very vivid memories like the ones I have with Francesco, the feeling is terrible”, Giuliana De Sio told ANSA. The actor and director Francesco Nuti who died at the age of 68 after a long illness is very closely linked, together with blockbuster films such as Io Chiara e lo Scuro, Casablanca Casablanca and also a sentimental story in those 80s.

“Memories that seem from yesterday emerge all together, the messes, the laughter, the dinners, the singing with the guitar, the Sanremo festival that moved him as if it were a Nobel prize, I remember when his father died, his sobs and the first direction, the first bewildered take in Tangier, seems like yesterday. It was too early to leave, but to be honest he left us a long time ago. Francesco’s – recalls De Sio – is a mysterious, incomprehensible parable of someone who has he had everything and decided to lose everything. He fell inside long before it technically fell. I’ve thought about it many times, there’s no real why, yes I’ve seen him suffer a lot from his father’s death but how many has this happened to. as if at some point he had decided to switch, at one point I remember a press conference in which he announced that he wanted to commit suicide. His was a self-destruction that I never explained, yet I thought I knew him well. The success – reflects – it was a detonator”.

Did he feel it? “Yes, in the past, I went to see him even when he was sick, one last time a few years ago in Prato, in a sad situation. Despite the carer’s no, I managed to get him out and take him to the cinema where they were celebrating him, we went with the wheelchair, it was a beautiful moment because I saw him happy”. Were you, your friends of the time, close to him or was it complicated to be there? “Everyone just left him, it was difficult to get in contact, the last few times I was there he understood and recognized, so it was even more painful to see him in those conditions. Giovanni Veronesi is one of those who have been closest to him” .

There is so much popular affection around him, a bit like for Troisi, whose funeral he attended in 1994. “They were symbols of the cinema of the 80s and 90s, fiery years in which they roared, and unfortunately they are no longer there”, concludes the actress.

