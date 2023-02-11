ROMA – From possible third to sixth. Lazio lose the direct match for the Champions League against Atalanta. One goal in each half: first Zappacosta, then Hojlund. Gasperini’s boys play a great game in terms of quality and quantity, while the Biancocelesti are inaccurate and never effective. Immobile, not at his best, he misses a couple of balls that he could have turned into a goal. Milinkovic never dangerous, Zaccagni tries, but he doesn’t go. Lazio last in the train for the Champions League. 2023 does not currently offer great joys. At the end of the game it even rains some whistles.

22:41

90’+6′ – The game ends at the Olimpico

Lazio-Atalanta closes. The Gasperini team wins, flying to third place alone. Biancocelesti now sixth.

22:29

84′ – Shot by Lazzari, there is Musso

Lazzari tries from the right lane: he returns to the left, which is not his foot and a weak shot. Musso saves without problems.

22:19

75′ – Immobile tries, Musso goes out

Vecino’s shot deflected, ball into the area on which Immobile slings: Musso comes out well and also suffers a foul. Lazio reaction too confused and not very effective so far.

22:09

65′ – Doubling of Atalanta

Lazio lose the ball, Lookman flies on the left wing. Ball inside on which sliding Hojlund puts the 2-0 ball into the net.

22:05

61′ – Problems for Hateboer

Hateboer down after a game clash with Zaccagni. The Atalanta winger mimics problems with his right knee, the intervention of the doctors is needed. Go inside Demiral.

22:02

58′ – The first substitutions for Lazio

Inside Lazzari, Pedro and Vecino for Hysaj, Felipe Anderson and Cataldi. Here are Maurizio Sarri’s moves to look for the equalizer. Shortly after inside Palomino for Scalvini: Gasperini’s move.

22:00

56′ – Atalanta is dangerous

On the left out it breaks through Hojlund with Felipe Anderson not taking it. Ball in the middle for Lookman, somehow Provedel finds it in his hands.

21:53

49′ – Miracle of Provedel!

Real miracle of Provedel face to face with Hojlund. Central shot and the Lazio goalkeeper saves the possible 2-0 with his foot.

21:52

48′ – What an opportunity for Immobile!

Milinkovic side, ball to Felipe Anderson and then to Immobile: he takes it to his left-handed, weak shot from close range and deflection! What a chance for the Lazio striker.

21:50

46′ – The second half begins

First ball for Lazio. Thus began the second half of the match with the Biancocelesti fans unleashed: “We want eleven lions”.

21:33

45’+2 – Milinkovic tries with a free-kick, then the first half ends

Sergeant’s free kick from 25 meters: weak and central ball, blocks Musso on the ground. Orsato whistles for the end of the first half with Atalanta leading 1-0.

21:29

43′ – Lazio opportunity

Zaccagni kicks from an excellent position with his right foot, Musso makes a great save and puts in a corner. Signals from Lazio.

21:25

39′ – Here is the substitution for Lazio

Outside Romagnoli and inside Patric. Forced change for Sarri with the ex Milan who has accused muscle problems.

21:21

35′ – Another chance for Atalanta and Romagnoli out

Hojlund escapes via a Romagna people, kicks with his right foot and the ball goes just wide. In the run-up, the Lazio defender gets hurt: muscle problems for him, he immediately asked for a substitution.

21:17

32′ – Atalanta always dangerous

Lazio in doll and crushed, Atalanta plays great. Another opportunity for de Roon, shot from the edge deflected for a corner. Sarri waves his arms, sees his parents in enormous difficulty.

21:14

28′ – Lookman still dangerous

The Atalanta winger runs away in the left-handed lane, then when he puts in the ball he is blocked: another corner for Atalanta. Provedel then blocks on de Roon.

21:09

23′ – Atalanta scores with Zappacosta

Lookman unloads on the right out, Zappacosta arrives and scores a great goal with his shot. Atalanta ahead, 1-0.

21:07

21′ – Atalanta crossbar

Lookman kicks with his right foot, Romagnoli deflects it: a treacherous trajectory that ends up on the crossbar.

21:02

17′ – What a chance for Lazio!

Provedel’s long ball for Milinkovic, who is freed and almost in the area is anticipated by Immobile: sensationally high shot. Lazio one step away from the advantage.

21:01

15′ – Now Lazio pushes

Lazio has woken up, having kept Atalanta inside their own half for a couple of minutes. Milinkovic shot deflected, corner. The second in a few moments.

20:57

12′ – Provedel saves Lazio again

Cross from the left that crosses the entire Lazio area, arrives Hateboer who with his right foot finds Provedel’s answer: corner. Biancocelesti in apparent difficulty in these initial minutes.

20:55

10′ – Another risk for Lazio

Atalanta started strong, another chance. Insistent action and ball a Zappacosta, who tries with his right foot, but only finds the bottom. High rhythms at the Olimpico.

20:53

7′ – First chance for Atalanta

Shot from the edge by Buyers, Provedel relaxes and parries well. On the rejected the defense of Lazio in some way free.

20:48

2′ – Toloi enters immediately

Toloi goes in hard on Zaccagni: kick from behind, clean foul, but no yellow card. Orsato for now keeps the card in his pocket.

20:46

1′ – The match between Lazio and Atalanta begins

We leave after the minute of silence. Lazio with a classic biancoceleste suit. Atalanta with the Nerazzurri kit. First ball for guests. About 40,000 spectators at the Olimpico.

20:15

The attacks of Lazio and Atalanta

Lazio (16.1%) and Atalanta (14.3%) are two of the three teams with the best goal percentage in the current Serie A (with 14.5% for Napoli). If on the one hand no team has scored more goals than Lazio in the first half hour of the match (14), on the other hand Atalanta is the most prolific team in the central 30 minutes of the match (22 goals between the 31st and 60th minute) in the Serie A 2022/23.

20:00

The official formations of Lazio-Atalanta

LAZIO (4-3-3): provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. A disp.: Maximiano, Adamonis, Patric, Lazzari, Pellegrini, Gila, Marcos Antonio, Basic, Vecino, Pedro, Cancellieri, Romero. All.: Maurice Sarri.

ATALANTA (3-4-3): Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Scalvini; Hateboer, De Roon, Koopmeiners, Zappacosta; Ederson, Lookman, Hojlund. A disp.: Sportiello, Bertini, Okoli, Palomino, Boga, Ruggeri, Vorlicky, Demiral, Zapata, Soppy. All.: Gian Piero Gasperini.

19:51

Immobile’s words in the pre-match

“Tonight Lazio will take the field eager and hungry to get the result. The latest performances have been good, but the results that have arrived have not been excellent. We are a little angry with ourselves for this. I am working to get back to my best , I’m recovering the form that I missed a bit this year due to injuries. I hope I can do well in the second part of the season. I’m very happy and proud of what I’ve done. It all started from the match against l ‘Atalanta, a difficult opponent, which is nice to play against and which always offers exciting matches to win”. So Immobile in the Lazio Style Channel pre-match. See also Urgent food recall | this product withdrawn for Listeria

19:46

The official formation of Lazio

LAZIO (4-3-3) – provedel; Marusic, Casale, Romagnoli, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Zaccagni. A disp.: Maximiano, Adamonis, Lazzari, Gila, Patric, Pellegrini, Vecino, Marcos Antonio, Basic, Chancellors, Romero, Pedro. All.: Sarri.

19:45

The precedents at the Olimpico

Lazio have not won at the Olimpico against Atalanta in Serie A since 15 January 2017 (2-1 with goals from Milinkovic-Savic and Immobile which overturned Petagna’s lead): since then three draws and two wins for the Nerazzurri. These are the numbers of the latest matches between Lazio and Atalanta.

19:30

The numbers of Lazio-Atalanta

Lazio have won only two of the last few 11 Serie A matches against Atalanta (D5 L4)including the most recent – after the success in the first leg in fact, the biancocelesti could find success in both seasonal league matches against the nerazzurri for the first time since 2016/17, Gian Piero Gasperini’s first season with the Dea .

19:15

Milinkovic’s numbers with Atalanta

Atalanta’s Sergeant has scored four times in the league. The goal in the 2019 Coppa Italia final should be added. Only against Inter has he scored more in Serie A (5 goals). Tonight’s opportunity could favor a new blow, the last one dating back to the internal challenge with Milan in the match won 4-0.

19:00

Lazio, with Atalanta a match that is worth a lot

“If they’re fit physically, they’ll become very strong. If we take the first leg as a reference, when they played normally, we’ll go astray. We’ll find a super Atalanta”. Maurizio Sarri thus presented the match between his Lazio and Atalanta. In the first leg 2-0 for the biancocelesti. Today there are fundamental points up for grabs for a place in the Champions League. Kick-off at 20.45.

Rome – Olympic Stadium