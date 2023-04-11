Implant acupuncture can help sufferers.

In Parkinson’s patients: Tiny permanent implants are designed to stimulate the production of dopamine.

When motor skills fail, this is often a sign of Parkinson’s. The main symptoms of the neurological disease are tremors at rest, muscle stiffness, slowness of movement, and problems with gait and posture. “Implant acupuncture can bring relief to many of those affected and slow down the progression of the disease. This has only been shown by the latest long-term studies,” explains Dr. Rolf Wlasak, specialist in general medicine from Meerbusch near Düsseldorf. ( www.implantat-akupunktur.de) The side effect-free method often leads to an improvement in symptoms; Most medications can be reduced. “In many cases, the course of the disease can also be kept at a stable level for years,” says Dr. Wlasak, who is considered a pioneer in this field and has now treated over 4,000 Parkinson’s patients.

Implant acupuncture starts with the cause of the disease, which is most likely due to a lack of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the brain. To stimulate the production and release of dopamine, Dr. Wlasak tiny titanium needles at specific ear points. “They remain in the ear, because the central nervous system is only stimulated to produce more dopamine again through constant stimulation of these points,” says the expert.

The follow-up examinations over the course of a year are usually carried out by telephone every six to eight weeks, so that patients from all over the world normally only have to come to the practice once for the preliminary consultation and treatment. During the conversations with Dr. Wlasak not only the neurological status is determined, but also the administration of medication is adjusted accordingly. In most cases, those affected notice an improvement in their physical and mental condition after just two months. “After 20 years of experimental and clinical use, we can state that, depending on the stage of Parkinson’s disease, an average of 50 to 70 percent of all patients report positive results,” says the specialist.

Private medical group practice of the physicians Dr. Rolf Wlasak (specialist in general medicine) and Dr. Stefan Lobner (specialist in orthopaedics) specializing in ear implant acupuncture (neurostimulation) for neurological diseases such as RLS, Parkinson’s and dementia.

