With this pitch deck, Delivery Hero went looking for investors in 2014

The delivery service Delivery Hero collected hundreds of millions of euros in 2014 in several financing rounds. Now CEO Niklas Östberg shows the company presentation from that time.

In 2011, the Swede Niklas Östberg set up the pizza delivery service Delivery Hero with Team Europe. start-up scene

“The Superman character is a bit awkward nine years later, but somehow still pretty cool,” writes Niklas Östberg on Linkedin. The CEO of the delivery service Delivery Hero, which is now listed, published a pitch deck from 2014 on social media. The startup was three years old at the time. Östberg no longer knew exactly which financing round these slides came from. “We’ve done a few. I forgot which letter we ended with,” he comments when asked. It remains unclear whether the pitch deck was used for the Series E in January 2014 for around 65 million euros, the Series F in April for a good 60 million euros or even the Series G in September for 266 million euros.

Investors from 2014 would now have a tenfold return

Those who invested that year could have achieved a multiple of 10x compared to today’s stock price and the valuation of the delivery service, Östberg continues. How high the value was at that time is not publicly known. Currently, the market capitalization on the stock exchange is almost 8.5 billion euros.

The CEO writes in his contribution that the investment highlights and the vision have hardly changed in recent years. The EBIT margin is still 40 percent, but not consistently in all areas. In retrospect, however, the founder was particularly impressed by the cohort analyses, i.e. the predicted user behavior.

You can also find this and many other startup pitch decks on our pitch deck topic page.

We" raised="" a="" few="" hundred="" million="" with="" this="" hero="" figure.="" deck="" from="" oct

Investment" highlights.="" still="" fairly="" true.="" the="" ebit="" margin="" obviously="" only="" true="" for="" marketplace="" delivered="" orders.

Our" largest="" market="" from="" back="" then="" was="" sold="" to="" just="" eat="" takeaway.="" also="" china="" our

Market" sizing="" turned="" out="" to="" be="" larger="" in="" reality

And" no="" pitch="" deck="" without="" the="" network="" effects

Customer" acquisition="" commission="" and="" cpo

Probably" the="" strongest="" slides="" in="" deck.="" stabil="" cohorts="" with="" high="" prediction="" power.="" all="" these="" improved="" significantly="" since="" then.="" best="" market="" today="" has="" from="" back