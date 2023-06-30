Goodbye hypertension problems, Japanese plum juice is a cure-all for the circulation

High blood pressure (hypertension) is one of the most common chronic diseases globally, Japanese plum juice can be beneficial for prevention.

High blood pressure represents a significant risk factor for a wide range of cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, the prevention and management of hypertension are extremely important to the general health of the population.

In this research context, Japanese prune juice (Umeboshi) has been studied for its possible efficacy in preventing hypertension.

What is Japanese prune juice and how can it prevent high blood pressure

Il Japanese Prune Juice (Umeboshi) it has traditionally been eaten in Japan as food and medicine for over two thousand years. But how do you get the extract to be beneficial for health?

It is obtained from the fermentation of prunessalt and shiso leaves (Perilla frutescens). This process creates a highly concentrated drink with a high content of organic acids and polyphenols.

Why prune juice is great for preventing hypertension (tantasalute.it)

Japanese scientists have looked into the effects of Japanese prune juice on blood pressure and cardiovascular risk factors in 218 participants aged 30 to 69 years. The participants, divided into two groups, did this: one consumed 100 ml of Japanese plum juice per day for 12 weeks. While the other group refrained from consuming the juice.

At the end of the study, the group that consumed the extract of Japanese plum demonstrated a significant reduction in the systolic blood pressure and of diastolic blood pressure compared to the control group. Specifically, systolic blood pressure decreased by an average of 14.2 mmHg in the group that consumed the Japanese prune juice, compared with a decrease of only 1.6 mmHg in the control group. Additionally, the study group showed a significant reduction in total cholesterol levels, LDL cholesterol (“bad cholesterol”) e triglycerides.

It is believed that the high contents of organic acids and polyphenols in Japanese plum extract are potentially responsible for its effects benefits on blood pressure and on cardiovascular risk factors.

Organic acids, such as citric acid and malic acid, may help lower blood pressure through a diuretic action. Additionally, polyphenols may help reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels, both known risk factors for high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease.

Again, from nature, we are given an important help for health. This time it is an oriental fruit which with its particular characteristics offers considerable advantages for the prevention of hypertension. Of course, all of this cannot replace the doctortherefore a cure must never be replaced with a natural remedy unless under strict medical supervision.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

