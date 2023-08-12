Home » Gosens to Union Berlin, Inter closed for Carlos Augusto with Monza
Gosens to Union Berlin, Inter closed for Carlos Augusto with Monza

It will restart from Bundesliga career Robin Gosens. After the decisive steps forward of the past few hours, now Union Berlin and Inter have reached total agreement for the transfer of the German left-back to Germany: operation of 15 million euros including bonuses. At the same time Inter, who have long since identified the ideal replacement in Carlos Augusto, closed with Monza for the Brazilian winger who moved to the nerazzurri in loan with obligation to buy at 13 million euros plus bonus.

We insist on Arnautovic of Bologna

Inter that does not stop at the movements on the outside. In fact, the Nerazzurri are always on the hunt for a new striker to give to Inzaghi e they continue the pressing to get to Marko Arnautovic: he is currently the first choice of the Nerazzurri club. Only in the event of no agreement with Bologna will Inter go to other goals.

