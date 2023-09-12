Government commission presents rescue service concept – Lauterbach: Need clearer structures

The proposals of the government commission in detail

1. Regulation of the rescue service in the SGBV

The specific entitlement to benefits should be regulated in an independent standard in the Social Security Code V (SGB V). The performance of the control center, emergency care on site, emergency transport and complementary emergency care services, such as emergency nursing care or psychiatric-psychosocial crisis intervention, should be taken into account.

2. More transparency and better quality assurance

Specifications should be set for minimum staffing levels, qualifications and further qualifications, and rescue equipment.

3. Uniform quality standards

The requirements for structure, process and, where possible, result quality as well as the qualifications of the personnel deployed in control centers and emergency rescue should be standardized across countries. The aim is to establish an emergency care register with core data on KV emergency services, rescue services, emergency rooms and emergency centers.

4. Digital resource register

In order to better manage patients, a digital real-time register of available resources should be created.

5. Control center organization

The federal states should streamline the coordination of the emergency services. The guideline for this is one control center per approximately 1 million inhabitants.

6. Human resources management

The powers of emergency paramedics should be expanded (administration of medication, invasive measures). Particularly qualified emergency paramedics with their own specialist medical qualifications (“advanced paramedic practitioner”, Bachelor/Master level) should replace the current emergency doctor service and only have to request specialist medical resources when necessary. Emergency doctors should only be deployed in particularly complex cases.

7. Emergency care in rural areas

In order to provide high-quality emergency care even in rural regions and depending on the state’s hospital planning, the air rescue service should be expanded, in particular by expanding landing options and night operations.

8. General health literacy

“First aid” courses should be offered in primary and secondary schools and in the workplace and be mandatory. First aid apps should be introduced across the board. Publicly accessible defibrillators should be installed across the board.

9. Funding the emergency services

Health insurance companies should reimburse the services of the control center, on-site emergency care, emergency transport and additional services (such as emergency nursing care). The remuneration of the rescue service should consist of the provision and performance components. In addition to nationally applicable fees, regional adjustment factors should be agreed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

