Donald Trump has been indicted by Manhattan prosecutors for paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about their relationship. The tycoon thus becomes the first former president to be indicted in American history. The grand jury’s decision is destined to have unprecedented repercussions on US politics as well as influence the race for the White House for 2024, even if it will not stop the tycoon’s race. Who has already reacted by attacking: “It is a political persecution and electoral interference”, “a witch hunt that will backfire against Biden”.

Trump could surrender to the Manhattan authorities next Tuesday for the formalization of the charges against him after the indictment in the Stormy Daniels case. One of his lawyers, Susan R. Necheles, reports this to the New York Times. In addition, CNN, citing two sources familiar with the case, informs that the former president faces over 30 charges of corporate fraud

in the investigation by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office.

ANSA Agency From the abuse she suffered as a child to the global ‘stage’. (HANDLE)

The grand jury vote came as a surprise as jurors were expected to consider other cases today and then take time off until the end of April. Not even Trump’s staff expected a decision and probably not even the former president who is evaluating his next moves in these hours in Mar-a-Lago. The precise charges leveled against him have not yet been disclosed, at least to the public. What will happen now and when Trump is called to present himself to the prosecution is not yet clear: the details must be defined by the Secret Service with the New York authorities, even if the former president’s lawyer has assured that his client will present himself spontaneously and will undergo the appropriate procedures, from fingerprints to photos. In that case he should be spared the humiliation of arrest. One of his lawyers, Susan R. Necheles, quoted by the New York Times, said that the tycoon could hand himself over to the Manhattan authorities next Tuesday for the formalization of the charges against him.

ANSA Agency See also They study medicine, but then give up their careers A Harvard graduate and Manhattan’s first African-American attorney, Alvin Bragg is the man to challenge Donald Trump, the one who indicted him for paying porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence about their relationship. (HANDLE)

The Big Apple police have been on alert for days for possible demonstrations and protests given that the former president, recalling a rhetoric similar to that of the assault on Congress, has invited his supporters to take to the streets and make themselves heard. And precisely a scenario similar to a new January 6 is the one that scares the most and has prompted the New York law enforcement agencies to strengthen security measures and online checks, where some have been shouting ‘civil war’ for days in defense of Trump. “Nobody is above the law. This indictment is just the beginning,” comments Michael Cohen, the tycoon’s former lawyer who later became his main accuser. The Republicans are already crying foul despite not knowing the precise charges: they speak of an “outrageous” decision. Eric Trump, the former president’s son, defines the indictment as an attack on a political rival. His reference is to the Democrats and to Alvin Bragg, the first African-American prosecutor in Manhattan. In the house of the Democrats, everything is silent at the moment, as well as in Joe Biden’s White House. The indictment of the porn star is just one of the investigations open against Trump, whose legal situation could become more complicated as the vote approaches. Among the open investigations are those on January 6, those on vote interference in Georgia and those on secret papers found in Mar-a-Lago.

ANSA Agency See also BRING - Greetings - News - EU The illegal payment of 130,000 dollars to porn star Stormy Daniels is just one of the various investigations launched against Donald Trump (ANSA)

Support came from the speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, who – speaking of the prosecutor – said that “he has irreparably damaged our country in his attempt to interfere in the presidential elections”. Also endorsed by the former president’s arch nemesis, Ron DeSantis. “The manipulation of the justice system to advance a political agenda overturns the rule of law and is un-American,” he said. DeSantis also added that “Florida will not respond to the extradition request.” And former Vice President Mike Pence also commented that “Donald Trump’s indictment is scandalous.” According to Pence, “for millions of Americans, prosecution is nothing more than a political move.” “Accusing a former president,” he stressed, is a “disservice to the country that will further divide Americans”