Grilling cheese: These varieties are suitable | > – Guide

Halloumi and other types of cheese are delicious vegetarian alternatives to sausages and steaks when grilling. Which varieties are particularly suitable and how do you prepare them?

While conventional types of cheese immediately melt when grilled or roasted, special grilled cheese retains its shape even at higher temperatures. You can fry it in a pan or place it on the hot grill without the cheese melting.

Comparison of grilled cheeses

Because of its firm structure, halloumi is particularly suitable for grilling. The grilled cheese from Cyprus is made from the milk of goats, sheep or cows or from a mixture of the three types of milk. Halloumi tastes slightly salty and spicy, fresh and mild or hearty and intense, depending on the manufacturer.

Other cheeses for grilling:

FetaHerder’s cheese from cow’s milkGoat’s cheeseBrieMozzarella

Grill cheese properly

Firm grilled cheeses such as halloumi can be placed directly on the grill grate. Grilled cheese wrapped in parchment is juicier. When using parchment, do not grill directly over the flame. Prepare cheeses that soften when heated in a small pan or on a griddle. Grilled cheese should be eaten hot. Once it cools, it becomes tough and loses flavor. Varieties with a very low melting point are not suitable for grilling.

Grill feta and mozzarella

This is how feta and mozzarella taste particularly good from the grill:

Feta Place on a griddle or in a small pan, sprinkle with pepper, herbs and garlic and pour olive oil over it. It is best to cover the pan to create a small cooking area. After 20 minutes on the grill, the feta will be soft and have absorbed the flavors of herbs and garlic.

Mozzarella also prepare in a small pan, for example with a little oil, herbs and tomatoes. Serve with toasted bread or rolls.

Grilled Cheese: Whey makes the cheese squeak

Chewing can make a squeaky noise like an eraser. The reason: after production, grilled cheese is cooked in whey. The milk protein contained in the cheese hardens. This so-called denaturation causes the cheese to squeak when it comes into contact with the teeth after grilling.

Grilled cheese: ingredients and calories

If you buy grilled cheese, you should read the list of ingredients and the nutritional information carefully. Some varieties were made from just pasteurized milk and one type of cheese, but “cheese preparations” can also be formed from different types of cheese such as mozzarella, cream cheese and semi-hard cheese. Some types of grilled cheese contain additives, such as preservatives and thickeners.

With around 320 kilocalories per 100 grams, grilled cheese is not exactly low in calories. Products in ready-made marinades or with breading often have even more calories.

