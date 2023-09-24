H Open Week: Promoting Women’s Cardiovascular Health on World Heart Day

Rieti Local Health Authority and Fondazione Onda Collaborate for (H) Open Week Dedicated to Women’s Cardiovascular Health

Rieti, Italy – In honor of World Heart Day on September 29, the Rieti Local Health Authority, in collaboration with Fondazione Onda (National Observatory on Women’s and Gender Health), is organizing the (H) Open Week dedicated to women. The event will focus on raising awareness about cardiovascular diseases, promoting prevention and early diagnosis. The (H) Open Week will run from September 26 to October 2, and will specifically highlight abdominal aortic aneurysm, cardiac infarction, and valvular diseases.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the leading cause of death in Italy, responsible for 35.8 percent of all deaths. To address this alarming statistic, the (H) Open Week aims to emphasize the role of primary prevention, particularly through lifestyle choices, and early diagnosis in individuals with cardiovascular risk factors. These risk factors include family history, advanced age, smoking, arterial hypertension, hypercholesterolemia, diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, overweight, obesity, and stress.

As part of the World Heart Day celebrations, the Rieti Local Health Authority has partnered with the ONDA Foundation to offer free specialist visits and diagnostic tests to citizens. The (H) Open Week schedule includes various initiatives related to different cardiovascular conditions:

– Cardiology Unit: On September 26, the focus will be on cardiac infarction and valvular pathologies. Citizens between the ages of 20 and 40 can avail of a free cardiological examination with an electrocardiogram. Specialist services and diagnostic tests will be available from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm with prior reservation. Interested individuals can make reservations by contacting the telephone number 0746/278320 or sending an email to [email protected].

– Cardiology Unit: September 28 will concentrate on abdominal aortic aneurysm. Citizens between the ages of 20 and 40 can receive a free echocardiogram from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Prior reservation is required and can be made by contacting the telephone number 0746/278320.

– Vascular Surgery Unit: On October 2, the focus will again be on abdominal aortic aneurysm, but this time for citizens aged over 60. They will be able to undergo an abdominal aortic color Doppler ultrasound free of charge from 9 am to 11 am. To reserve a spot, interested individuals can contact the telephone number 0746/278355.

The (H) Open Week serves as a crucial opportunity for women to prioritize their cardiovascular health. By providing free specialist visits and diagnostic tests, the Rieti Local Health Authority and Fondazione Onda hope to increase awareness, early detection, and prevention of these life-threatening conditions.

Photo credits: RietiLife ©

