“Half of the world’s population is at risk for dengue”

“Half of the world’s population is at risk for dengue”

WHO has issued a warning: the incidence of diseases such as Dengue has grown dramatically.

With the significant change in climate there has been a significant incidence of diseases such as Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika, the impact of which has grown exponentially.

This is the alarm that was given by WHO in a statement in which it made it known that if dengue is taken into consideration, half of the world‘s population is at risk.

The World Health Organization – reads beraking latest news – explained that “the incidence of infections caused by arboviruses has grown significantly worldwide in recent decades”, further adding that “Approximately half of the world‘s population is now at risk of dengue, with an estimated 100-400 million infections occurring each year.”

WHO: “Impact is greatest among the most vulnerable people”

Last but not least, WHO has specified, in general, that all populations in which the presence of mosquito vectors has been found are at risk, but there is greater vulnerability among those who “for which arboviral disease programs do not have sufficient resources to respond to outbreaks.”

From here it was launched “Global Arbovirus Initiative that aims to address emerging and re-emerging arboviruses with epidemic and pandemic potential, focusing on risk monitoring, pandemic prevention, preparedness, detection and response, and building a coalition of partners.”

