Halo is not on PlayStation, Phil Spencer was forced to explain why in court

In the course of the process that pits Microsoft against the Federal Trade Commission, Phil Spencer of Xbox was forced to explain to Judge Corley why the series Halo it’s not up PlayStation. It must be said that the judge asked the question to better understand the concept of exclusivity in the console environment, which Spencer was happy to explain to her.

The Microsoft executive explained that in the console environment, all platforms have gods exclusive games which are not launched on other platforms. Spencer also admitted that Xbox lags behind Sony and Nintendo in the number of exclusives and their quality, as well as stating that “Halo is much smaller than Call of Duty, Starfield is much smaller than Minecraft,” to try to explain the scale of the various series. In short, it is as if he had told the judge that Halo is exclusive because The Last of Us and The Legend of Zelda are exclusive, a concept that gamers understand very well, but which is not necessarily clear to those who are not involved in the sector.

Spencer then explained that the biggest differences between these titles are the number of players and the revenues generated. Minecraft has been touted as the most profitable game for Microsoft, being available on virtually all platforms. Mojang’s game has been used as a model to also state that Microsoft would have no point in making Call of Duty exclusive, considering the huge financial losses that would result.

According to Spencer, if a game is on the market with customers on another platform, Microsoft wants to work to grow it in that direction, not take it away from those who are playing it.