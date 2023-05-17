HASHIMOTO THYREOIDITIS – Medicine and Health, Medical Specialists and Wellness

Curable with an appropriate holistic therapy

More and more people, especially women, are receiving medical treatment for thyroid problems. Many people still don't know anything about it, although inexplicable weight gain, depressive moods, sleep disorders, tiredness, hair loss, muscle weakness and sensitivity to cold, which manifests itself in the form of cold hands and feet, must make you think of an underactive thyroid gland. If there is also a lump in the throat or even a visible and palpable goiter, the thyroid gland must definitely be examined.

Our thyroid is a very special endocrine gland. Not only is it our largest, but it also works closely with our sex glands and adrenal glands. The release of cortisol depends on the activity of the thyroid gland. Among other things, it influences our digestion, our brain metabolism and the detoxification function of the liver.

The 5th chakra of our body is the seat of the thyroid gland. Through this chakra we bring our being into the world or express who and what we are to the outside world. Our talents and abilities come out to support ourselves and others. A diseased thyroid gland can partially prevent or complicate this.

In many cases, one cause of the symptoms is an inflammation of the thyroid gland, a so-called thyroiditis. Most of these inflammations are the special form of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, an autoimmune disease in which antibodies destroy your own thyroid tissue. Autoimmune diseases are considered incurable in conventional medicine. It is assumed that about 10% of the population is affected.

The Hashimoto diagnosis can be confirmed by an ultrasound image of the thyroid gland, a temperature measurement over several days and blood values ​​such as TSH, the free thyroid hormones fT4 and fT3, and the antibodies TPO-AK (or MAK), TAK or TRAK.

However, many alternative medicine practitioners see Hashimoto’s thyroiditis in particular as curable with a suitable holistic therapy.

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis flares up if left untreated. Symptoms such as palpitations, inner restlessness, fears and weight loss can occur in the hyperfunction stage. In the long term, this disease leads to hypothyroidism.

The actual causes of inflammation of the thyroid gland can be varied:

Iodine deficiency, triggered by stress, bad microbiome in the intestine, hormonal imbalance, high pollution levels, lack of vital substances, especially B6, B12, iron, zinc, copper and manganese, weakening of the immune system through infections with herpes viruses, among others, electromagnetic radiation such as from mobile phones and mobile phone masts or genetic.

Vital substances such as vitamin D3, C, E and omega 3 fatty acids also play a further important role.

The trace element iodine plays a crucial role, which is, however, discussed very controversially. In many cases iodine is missing, but is not tolerated. Iodine is also needed in our body to eliminate toxins; and pollutants such as heavy metals and glyphosate are among the top causes of an inflamed thyroid.

If the thyroid disease is mainly stress-related, it can regenerate and heal itself without any action as soon as the stress subsides or is processed.

Conventional medicine usually treats this disease with L-thyroxine, one of the approximately 30 hormones in the thyroid gland. This drug can maximally relieve symptoms, but the disease still progresses.

L-thyroxine administration can also cause problems:

1. Our self-healing powers can be hindered

2.Underhormones can be formed that cause symptoms

3.The adrenal glands can become irritated and cause symptoms such as anxiety

Supposedly, the patients have to come to terms with the fact that at some point they will no longer have a thyroid gland and will also develop other autoimmune diseases such as rheumatism. As soon as supposed nodules are visible, in many cases the entire thyroid gland is operated on with the plan of stopping the inflammatory process and removing potential cancer foci. In many cases, however, it is only loosening in the tissue caused by the inflammation.

The good news: even if there are only a few cells of thyroid tissue left after the operation, in many cases the thyroid can be completely regenerated.

THERAPY:

A holistic therapy is particularly promising for the thyroid gland. Big changes are already possible on the physical level

by omitting certain foods, including gluten

through a certain diet

through the appropriate administration of vital substances

through natural thyroid hormone extract (NDT) preferably from pigs,

through a special thyroid massage

through certain breathing and vocal exercises that directly stimulate the thyroid gland

through oils and poultices

CONCLUSION:

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune inflammatory disease that is curable. People affected by this are very welcome and are welcome to get to know Christiane Hohl and her work in a free, non-binding telephone conversation.

TRUE HEALTH expert Christiane Hohl works as a freelance naturopath and holistic health coach for patients and clients with chronic diseases. She combines her expertise in neurobiology, brain research and epigenetics with her many years of knowledge of business and her own entrepreneurship. This enables her clients to gain a better understanding of themselves, take more responsibility for their thoughts and actions and in this way bring about lasting changes in their personal and professional environment.

