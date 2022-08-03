Home Health He created an 11-inch “enlarged version” of the Switch. Is it easy to play? 4 Fatal Disadvantages…If you just hold it, it will freeze | New technology information | Digital
by admin
The Nintendo Switch screen has been upgraded from a 6.2-inch OLED version to a 7-inch OLED version, which is still a hot seller because of its easy portability. However, using it as a handheld console to play games for a long time, there are still many people who think that the screen is too small, and the eyes still feel uncomfortable after watching for a long time. Recently, some manufacturers have launched an 11.6-inch “big screen” version of the Switch. It seems to hide more shortcomings.

According to foreign media reports, a company called Up-Switch has launched an 11.6-inch large screen called “Orion” for Switch, which can plug the old Switch or OLED version of the Switch screen into the large screen. At the rear, you can clip 2 Joy-Con controllers on both sides. It looks like an enlarged version of the Switch, which can be directly picked up and played. The product is equipped with a bracket, speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C and HDMI The socket is also equipped with an HDMI connector, which can be connected to PS5, XBOX and other home machines.

However, since “Orion” does not have a built-in battery, it still needs to be connected to an external power supply such as a mobile power supply with a Type-C jack. However, the weight of this product is 680 grams, and the weight of the new and old Switch is 380 to 420 grams. With the power bank on, the overall weight exceeds 1 kg, which is quite bulky.

One manufacturer launched an 11-inch screen with Joy-Cons on both sides, which looked like an enlarged version of the Switch. (Photo taken from Up-Switch Facebook)

The principle of the enlarged version of the Switch is to plug the original Switch screen into it and use it. (Photo taken from Up-Switch Facebook)

The foreign media also mentioned that the speakers of “Orion” are set on the back instead of the front. The measured screen resolution is only 768p, which looks worse than the 720p of the Switch OLED version. The price of the Switch OLED version (10,480 yuan), I think if you really want to make the Switch larger, it is more practical to buy an external screen that supports 1080p.

Compared with the enlarged version of the original Switch OLED screen, the OLED version is more delicate. (Retrieved from Up-Nintendo Life YouTube channel)

If the enlarged version of the Switch is plugged into the back of the power bank, the weight is quite astonishing. (Photo taken from Up-Switch Facebook)

